Kentucky seeks to limit turnovers against No. 10 Gators

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky's prospects of winning its biggest game in several years likely depends on its ability to protect the ball better than it has all season. The Wildcats (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) are tied for last in FBS with 11 turnovers and next to last in margin at minus-9. Fortunately for them, those giveaways haven't hurt much because of a stingy, resilient defense that has made clutch plays to preserve close SEC wins over South Carolina and Missouri.