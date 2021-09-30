CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky seeks to limit turnovers against No. 10 Gators

By GARY B. GRAVES
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky's prospects of winning its biggest game in several years likely depends on its ability to protect the ball better than it has all season. The Wildcats (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) are tied for last in FBS with 11 turnovers and next to last in margin at minus-9. Fortunately for them, those giveaways haven't hurt much because of a stingy, resilient defense that has made clutch plays to preserve close SEC wins over South Carolina and Missouri.

