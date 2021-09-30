Arturia launches new MiniFuse soundcard range
Arturia has launched a new series of audio interfaces called MiniFuse. The new cards are designed with portability and affordability in mind, starting with the MiniFuse 1 which costs €99 and has one combi-jack input and two outs for each speaker. It also features phantom power, volume control and a headphone jack and knob. It’s got a USB-C output for connecting to the computer, and handily it also features a USB-A port for connecting a MIDI controller or any other device to the unit, rather than to the laptop, making sure there’s only one cable needed to collect your whole portable studio.djmag.com
