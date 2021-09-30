For A Super Delicious, Small-Town Home Cooked Meal, Head To Buddy’s Grill In Oklahoma

If you’re in the mood for a hot, home-cooked meal, Buddy’s Grill in Claremore, Oklahoma, is just the place for you. Buddy’s serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner — and everything on the menu is made from scratch and amazing. The handmade specialties here will have you coming back time and time again. Keep scrolling to check out several of their top menu items.

Buddy's Grill is located at 630 North JM Davis Boulevard in Claremore, Oklahoma. They are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

One of the most popular menu items (especially for the kids) at Buddy's is the fluffy, oversized pancakes. Let's face it, everything tastes better with whipped cream on top!

Inside this country-themed diner, you will find friendly faces and a comfortable environment in which to enjoy your southern-style comfort food.

When it comes to home-cooked meals, few things are better than chicken fried steak. Buddy's hand-breaded chicken fried steak comes served smothered in white country gravy and is delicious from the first bite to the last.

If you are in the mood for lunch, we suggest you try their huge cheeseburger with fries. This burger comes with Swiss cheese and applewood bacon, and is amazing.

One thing that is unique to Buddy's Grill is the fact that they serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner -- and they serve all of them spectacularly. This sliced roast beef sandwich is perfect for dinner!

As the weather begins to turn cooler, we also suggest this incredible homemade chili. You really cannot go wrong with any choice on the menu, so make plans to visit Buddy's Grill today!

To learn more about Buddy’s Grill, click here .

Breakfast: it’s the most important meal of the day (or so mom said)! It’s the meal you get to eat like a king and overindulge in carbs because you have all day to burn off the calories. Yes… that meal. You won’t find IHOP or Waffle House on this list – we went where the locals go. Click here to read about 15 amazing breakfast spots in Oklahoma that will start your day with a smile and happy stomach!

The post For A Super Delicious, Small-Town Home Cooked Meal, Head To Buddy’s Grill In Oklahoma appeared first on Only In Your State .