Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic Partnerships

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:RTON), a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of a broad line of hemp-based beverages, tinctures, and topical products including products infused with CBD, Delta-8, Delta-10, THCV, CBDV and THCO, announced today record sales for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021. 'I am proud to announce that we just finished the biggest quarter in the history of the company!' said Jerry Grisaffi CEO of Right on Brands. Grisaffi also said, '2020 was a very hard year for the company, but 2021 is going to be a record setting year, sales from our Dallas store have exceeded our expectations and our licensed store in Austin has also had a good first month in sales.'

