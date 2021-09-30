CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic Partnerships

 4 days ago

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, released a 'Letter to Stockholders' discussing the development of several key strategic partnerships and other business initiatives aimed at expanding the company's commercial reach. The Letter to Stockholders is available below.

Applied UV Continues Successful International Expansion with Installations of Airocide(R) Systems at Multiple Wineries in Mexico

Exclusive distributor has recently installed Airocide® units to help protect winemaking operations. MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ('Applied UV' or the 'Company'), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ('UVC') for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that its exclusive distributor for Mexico and Latin America , JARO Trading and Supply, has recently installed Airocide® units at wineries in Mexico, to help control mold and microorganisms in winemaking areas and reduce pathogen spread to create a safer and cleaner environment for staff and visitors.
Peer-Reviewed Paper Explains Unprecedented Performance of BioLargo's AOS Water Treatment Technology

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced the publication of an important peer-reviewed article confirming that its innovative water treatment technology, the Advanced Oxidation System (AOS), generates highly energetic iodine molecules. The article establishes the foundational scientific principles about why the AOS is a powerful, efficient, and novel water treatment technology.
Cyber Apps (CYAP) starts BETA Testing of Friendly and Fast Delivery System, obtains default judgment against East Capital Investments Corp.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP) ('Cyber Apps' or the 'Company') (Cyberappsworld.com), an acquirer and developer of innovative cyber technologies with the potential for disruptive scalability and eventual spin-off success, announces that it is commencing BETA Testing of its Friendly and Fast Delivery App in Ahmedabad, India. Cyber Apps has now obtained a default Judgement against East Capital Investments Corp.
PEDEVCO Corp. Announces Pricing of $7.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) ('PEDEVCO' or the 'Company'), an energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the U.S., today announced that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with a certain institutional investor to purchase approximately $7.0 million worth of its common stock in a registered direct offering.
ZEN Graphene Solutions Highlights Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Company receives shareholder support to transition toward its nanotechnology and health sciences focus. Retains CORE IR for investor relations, public relations, U.S. listing advisory and capital markets advisory. GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology...
HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Specialized Electronics Company

Acquires RF and Microwave Specialist Paciwave in 6th Acquisition this Year. SUNNYVALE, CA and MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A and HEI) today announced that its dB Control subsidiary acquired 100% of Paciwave, Inc. for cash paid at closing. No further transaction or financial details were disclosed. dB Control is part of HEICO's Electronic Technologies Group.
Amarc Appoints Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ('Amarc' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to announced that Jeannine Webb has joined Amarc as Chief Financial Officer ('CFO'). Ms Webb, an experienced CFO in the resources industry, replaces Sebastian Tang who has resigned from his role with the Company to focus on other aspects of his expanded accounting business.
Right On Brands Reports Record Quarter

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:RTON), a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of a broad line of hemp-based beverages, tinctures, and topical products including products infused with CBD, Delta-8, Delta-10, THCV, CBDV and THCO, announced today record sales for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021. 'I am proud to announce that we just finished the biggest quarter in the history of the company!' said Jerry Grisaffi CEO of Right on Brands. Grisaffi also said, '2020 was a very hard year for the company, but 2021 is going to be a record setting year, sales from our Dallas store have exceeded our expectations and our licensed store in Austin has also had a good first month in sales.'
Entrepreneur

Tata Communications And Cisco Systems Expand Global Strategic Partnership

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Global digital ecosystem enabler Tata Communications, and San Jose-headquartered multinational technology conglomerate corporation Cisco Systems, on Monday announced the expansion of their two-decades-long strategic global partnership. This new agreement is between Tata Communications and Cisco Meraki to empower enterprises with...
StormForge Welcomes Industry Veterans Tom Ellery and Amy Medeiros to Accelerate Kubernetes Application Optimization

Ellery and Medeiros bring proven track records of delivering products and services that support enterprise computing at scale. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / StormForge, the leader in cloud-native performance testing and resource optimization, today announced new executive hires Tom Ellery as Senior Vice President of Revenue and Amy Medeiros as Senior Vice President of Marketing. In their respective roles at StormForge, they will be responsible for overall revenue growth, company and product awareness, lead nurturing, marketing and messaging strategy, and execution.
Gaming Technologies, Inc.'s Online Mexico Casino, Vale.mx, Hits 100,000 Registered Players

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:GMGT) ('Gametech' or the 'Company'), a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand www.Vale.mx, announced today that it has reached a milestone target of 100,000 registered players on Vale.mx, as the online casino continues to generate tremendous interest in Mexico's online gaming market.
Element79 Gold Announces Execution of Agreements for Acquisition of Significant Gold Portfolio in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) ('Element79 Gold', the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into a securities exchange agreement (the 'Securities Exchange Agreement') with 1316524 B.C. Ltd. ('Goldco') and the securityholders of Goldco, pursuant to which it will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Goldco.
Empower Clinics Subsidiary MediSure Enters into Pilot with Care Group of Pharmacies to Carry Leading Diabetes Management Medical Devices in Canada

Agreement demonstrates ability of newly acquired medical device subsidiary to advance diabetes management platform with pharmacy chains on a national scale. VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(OTCQB:EPWCF)(FRA:8EC) ('Empower' or the 'Company') an integrated healthcare company serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing COVID-19 specimens and developing a variety of direct to consumer testing protocols, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Medi + Sure Canada Inc. ('MediSure') has entered into a Pilot Agreement ('Pilot') with Care Group of Pharmacies ('Care Group') to carry MediSure diabetes management medical devices in their pharmacies.
Nepra Foods Follows in the Footsteps of Giants with Hiring Agency of Record

Nepra engages Bandit Agency to act as its 'Creative Director' to drive exposure in the fast-growing Plant-Protein and Allergen-Free food market. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Nepra') (CSE:NPRA), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce that it has engaged with Navigating the Curve Consulting Inc. (the 'Bandits Agency') lead by the team of Rob Klingensmith, Adam Reeves, Nick Klinkert, Chuck McBride and George Achilleos (collectively, the 'Bandits') as Nepra's marketing and creative agency of record.
Nutanix Recognizes eGroup for Enabling One of the Most Comprehensive and Digitally Transformative Hybrid Cloud Journeys for Customers - Powered by the Complete Nutanix Product Suite

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / eGroup, a national IT services firm delivering speed and certainty with digital transformation, announced today that during the Partner Xchange keynote session at Nutanix's Global .NEXT Digital Experience conference, the eGroup team was awarded the 2021 Global Portfolio Champion of the Year Award.
EHT Provides Enhanced Power Solutions to Major Canadian Telecom

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EHT' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company's Windular Research and Technologies division has secured an enhanced renewable energy package for Bell Canada including EHT's Solar Shelter which will be used to efficiently house power equipment at one of the company's remote sites in Northern Ontario. The renewable power initiative will offset the increased power requirements at the site and represents over $425,000 in revenue for EHT.
Cann American Corp. Elaborates On Reg A Cancellation and Provides Shareholder Update

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Cann American Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA), the 'Company', is pleased to provide this shareholder update. Recently, the Company has withdrawn its Regulation A (Reg A) filing with the SEC. Regulation A is an exemption from registration from public offerings that essentially allows a qualified issuer to sell unrestricted stock to investors at a discount to current market value.
KoreaShop 24, a leading destination for expanding business

New Delhi, [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): KoreaShop 24, a leading B2B platform that facilitates trade between India and Korea. Being an ideal platform for thousands of buyers and sellers from South Korea and other parts of the world, the portal helps to achieve smooth, secure, and successful trade for its partners. Not just this, KoreaShop 24 also activates strategic partnerships for its clients and helps them to be highly effective in business operations.
NITIE's Centre of Excellence in Logistics and Supply Chain Management to buttress India's Vision for Economic Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) has achieved another milestone in its resolve for excellence with the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence in Logistics and Supply Chain Management in Mumbai recently by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for CommerceIndustry. Piyush Goyal lauded the efforts...
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Engages HSA Investments for UAE Expansion; HSA Investments to Facilitate Company's GCC and Africa Deal Flow

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has engaged HSA Investments of Abu Dhabi (HSA) to expand its reach throughout the Middle East region and Africa and to implement the Company's Plastic Conversion Network (PCN). Clean-Seas recently filed a patent for intellectual property protection of its PCN.
