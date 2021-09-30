CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, NJ

Many NJ kids struggling with COVID stress, anxiety as they return to school

By David Matthau
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If your son or daughter is having a hard time getting back into a regular routine or struggling with odd and sometimes frightening types of behaviors, you are not alone. During the COVID update in Trenton on Wednesday, Christine Norbut Beyer, the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Children and Families, said getting our kids back into pre-COVID habits isn’t necessarily quick or easy, and as the pandemic continues, it can be further complicated by feelings of stress, anxiety and fear.

wobm.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
spring.org.uk

A Common Sign Of An Anxiety Disorder

Repetitive negative thoughts often have a common cause. Taking too much personal responsibility and blaming oneself are both strongly linked to anxiety disorders, research finds. People who take too much responsibility are more likely to develop Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and/or Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Anxious people often strongly agree with...
MENTAL HEALTH
Ladders

4 habits of subtly toxic people

No one wants to waste time and energy around people who consistently behave in unhealthy ways and add negativity to our lives. Yet, many of us sometimes get stuck in toxic relationships that have a negative impact on our mental health and even on our self-confidence. The problem is some...
MENTAL HEALTH
thedoctorstv.com

The Warning Signs You May Have ADHD

The Doctors share how people suffering from ADHD are turning to TikTok to take their power back. Plus, we reveal the possible warning signs of the neurological disorder. TikToker Dani Donovan tells us sharing her struggles with the neurological disorder on social media has helped her find and create a thriving community and support system for her and others dealing with the sometimes life-altering disorder.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Coronavirus
Trenton, NJ
Health
Trenton, NJ
Society
City
Trenton, NJ
ScienceAlert

9-Year Study Reveals The Lasting Effects Childhood Trauma Has on Adult Relationships

An ongoing study among more than 2,000 adults in the Netherlands has found childhood maltreatment is associated with lower quality relationships later in life.  Past research has also found childhood abuse or neglect can lead to insecure attachment patterns in adulthood, but the current study goes further and suggests these issues arise primarily from severe depression associated with that childhood trauma. The large cohort has been tracked for nearly a decade already. In the first, second, fourth, and sixth years of the study, researchers assessed participants for depression and anxiety. In the fourth year, the presence of childhood maltreatment was also evaluated....
EDUCATION
KWTX

Pandemic-related stress leading to more anxiety in children, expert says

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Children’s Hospital Association reports a 15 percent increase in children being hospitalized this year because of mental health issues and some psychologists are pointing to constant stress related to the pandemic. Experts say that stress - combined with anxiety most children have never experienced...
KILLEEN, TX
Channel 3000

SSM Health: Recognizing the not-so-obvious signs of stress and anxiety

MADISON, Wis. — Take a normal school year, then add a pandemic on top of that. COVID-19 continues to impact area communities, including our classrooms and quarantining students. This may mean that the school year is already feeling overwhelming for some. SSM Health Family Physician Jason Moen says it’s important that families first know the not-so-obvious signs of stress or anxiety.
MADISON, WI
Medical News Today

Can anxiety cause ringing in the ears?

Anxiety is the body’s natural response to stress. Stress is the outcome of a complex interplay between someone’s thoughts and their physical reactions. According to the American Psychological Association, the characteristics of anxiety include tense feelings, worried thoughts, and physical changes such as increased blood pressure. Doctors link anxiety to...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Stress#Anxiety#Depression#Mobile
Psychiatric Times

5 Ways to Reduce Anxiety and Improve Sleep in Kids

Here are a few tips on how to improve children's sleep without medication. Teralyn Sell, PhD, MS, NCC, LPC, gives a few resources and tips to share with patients on how to improve sleep in children, without using medication. Dr Sell holds a doctorate in psychology and is the founder...
KIDS
kion546.com

Kids are bringing pandemic stress to school. Here’s how to spot it

With children returning to school, there’s a massive effort underway within many districts around the country to keep Covid-19 at bay. But additional issues — stress and anxiety — are finding their way in. Doctors and psychiatrists want parents to take note — children may be bringing last year’s pandemic stress into the classroom.
KIDS
wpgtalkradio.com

When Will Younger NJ Kids Be Able to Get a COVID Vaccine?

Many New Jersey parents continue to voice concerns about having their children back in school, especially because kids under the age of 12 are still not able to get a COVID vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna have expanded the size of their clinical trials to try and speed up the approval...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Norwich Bulletin

Healthy Living: Onslaught of severe weather can cause stress and anxiety

Within a week, Connecticut residents were subjected to high winds, flooding rains, and tornadoes thanks to two tropical storms, Henri and Ida. Power outages, downed trees, damages to homes, cars and schools were reported across the state. It’s easy to imagine that residents’ stress and anxiety levels were up significantly as well.
ENVIRONMENT
wtaq.com

Children Struggling with Increased Anxiety, Depression During Pandemic

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on mental health, and particularly that of children. Dr. Tiffany Born is a children’s mental health specialist with Bellin Health and says the situation has gotten worse. “We’re seeing a lot more kids and adolescents that did not...
GREEN BAY, WI
KUOW

Many Seattle-area kids with Covid are old enough to be vaccinated

About half of the Covid patients at Seattle Children’s during this latest surge have been kids who could have been vaccinated, but weren’t. That’s according to Dr. Danielle Zerr, the hospital’s infectious disease chief. “It's so important to prioritize getting vaccinated as soon as one is able,” she said. “If...
SEATTLE, WA
Phys.org

Self-awareness is key to helping kids cope with back-to-school stress

Kids anxious about heading back to school after a year of pandemic lockdown can best be helped by parents and teachers getting themselves grounded and present, says a University of Alberta education expert. Connecting with how their own bodies respond to stress or fear can help adults shake off the...
KIDS
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy