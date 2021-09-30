CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berryville, VA

Try Not to Get Lost in This Massive Berryville Corn Maze

By Kelly Magyarics
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssuming you weren’t scarred for life by viewings of Children of the Corn, corn mazes are as much a fall tradition as pumpkin picking, hayrides, and haunted houses. One of many local options: Wayside Farm Fun in Berryville, which every year for the past nine years has welcomed around 15,000 guests, all of whom are there to sleuth their way through an 8- to 10-acre maze of confoundingly identical cornstalks. Co-owner Harriet Wegmeyer has some intel on these produce puzzles.

#Corn Maze#Mazes#Maize#Design#Children Of The Corn#Wayside Farm Fun

