Try Not to Get Lost in This Massive Berryville Corn Maze

Assuming you weren’t scarred for life by viewings of Children of the Corn, corn mazes are as much a fall tradition as pumpkin picking, hayrides, and haunted houses. One of many local options: Wayside Farm Fun in Berryville, which every year for the past nine years has welcomed around 15,000 guests, all of whom are there to sleuth their way through an 8- to 10-acre maze of confoundingly identical cornstalks. Co-owner Harriet Wegmeyer has some intel on these produce puzzles.