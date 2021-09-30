CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDSU, NDSU Extension to host ‘Meat Marketing 101’ inspired by Annie’s Project

By Rusty Halvorson
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Dakota State University Extension is excited to join North Dakota State University Extension in offering a collaborative Inspired by Annie’s Project women’s program, titled “Meat Marketing 101.” The program will be held at the Cow Chip Creations event barn in Bowman, North Dakota on Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m. MT. An optional facility tour at the Bowman Ranch in Rhame will be offered before the program at 3 p.m.

kfgo.com

