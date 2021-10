A wildlife park in Wisconsin offers one of a kind golf cart tour of the animals. I am not a golfer but I do enjoy driving around a golf cart. They are just fun to tool around in. I get excited when I am participating in an event where I get to use a golf cart to get around. A couple of friends have weekend places up in Wisconsin and they own golf carts to get around the campground. It is my favorite part of going with them.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO