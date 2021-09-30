CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden’s Economy: Weekly Jobless Rise To 362,000

KABC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) — First-time claims for unemployment benefits jumped again last week. The Labor Department reports 362-thousand American workers filed claims last week. That’s eleven-thousand more than the previous week’s revised total and 27-thousand more than analysts had forecast. The biggest increases in claims were in California, Virginia, Ohio, Oregon, and Maryland. The biggest drops were in Louisiana, New York, Missouri, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.

