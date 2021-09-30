CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lena Luthor Is Exploring Her Powers in Supergirl Episode 6.14 Photos

Cover picture for the articleLena Luthor Is Exploring Her Powers in Supergirl Episode 6.14 Photos. The grand finale of Supergirl apparently features plenty of magic. National City has never seen so many people with magical powers all at once. The story recently revealed that Lena Luthor inherited considerable magic power from her mother, Elizabeth Walsh, a gifted witch. While Lex’s half-sister was initially skeptical about magic, she is now deepening her knowledge to contrast Nyxly, the Fifth Dimensional imp who is keeping in check the Super Friends.

