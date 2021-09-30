CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rechargeable battery Coin ‘REOB’ Token, listed on the ProBit Global Exchange

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREOB, a combination of rechargeable battery and blockchain technology, has listed REOB Token, which has a theme related to rechargeable battery, on the ProBit Global Exchange based on Sept. 30, 2021, 06:00 UTC. Currently, the electric vehicle and battery industries are growing rapidly around the world, and many investors are...

CarBuzz.com

Nio Is Swapping Batteries Faster Than Tesla Can Charge Them

Competition in the electric vehicle industry is at boiling point, with small startups and major manufacturers all scrambling for a piece of the pie. In the US, and globally, Tesla still dominates, but smaller manufacturers such as China's Nio are performing surprisingly well. About a month ago, Nio celebrated its 100,000th car, and has sent out a clear message to its US rival: it has no intention of letting Tesla win. Nio is best known for the EP9 Supercar, and the 643 horsepower Nio ES8, a direct competitor to the Tesla Model X. Nio might be smaller than Tesla in every sense, but it can now brag about one thing: it has performed over four million battery swaps.
TECHNOLOGY
zycrypto.com

WiV Technology Token WiVA Gets Listed on BitMart Exchange With Over 5 Million Customers

Global crypto exchange BitMart announced the listing of WiVA on Friday, the native token to the fine wine and NFT platform, WiV Technology. WiVA will join the long list of digital assets listed on BitMart including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Tether, and Polkadot. The listing will allow WiVA holders to deposit, buy, sell, invest, and trade WiVA starting October 6, the statement confirms.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Rechargeable Battery Market is Set to Fly High in Years to Come | Eveready Industries, Jiangmen TWD Technology, LG Chem

Latest research study titled Global Rechargeable Battery Market Growth 2021-2026 provides readers with details on strategic planning and tactical business decisions that influence and stabilize growth prognosis in Rechargeable Battery Market. A few disruptive trends, however, will have opposing and strong influences on the development of Rechargeable Battery market and the distribution across players. To provide further guidance on why specific trends will have a high impact and precisely how these trends can be factored into the market trajectory and the strategy planning of players such as Battery Technology Inc., Ultralife Corporation, Highpower International Inc., Beckett Energy Systems, Duracell Inc., Saft Groupe S.A., Panasonic Corporation, Maxell Holdings, Ltd., TCL Hyperpower Batteries, Inc., BYD Company Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Spectrum Brands, Inc., GS Yuasa Corporation, Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., VARTA Consumer Batteries GmbH & Co. KgaA, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Eveready Industries India Ltd., Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd., LG Chem, FDK Corporation, E-One Moli Energy Corp., EaglePicher Technologies, LLC, Energizer Holdings, Inc. & GPB International Limited.
MARKETS
tokenpost.com

Bitcoin miner manufacturer Bitmain to suspend sales to Chinese crypto miners

One of the largest Bitcoin mining equipment manufacturers in the world, Bitmain, is reportedly planning to exit from the Chinese market. The move came after China‘s announcement of a sweeping ban on crypto trading and other related transactions as well as mining, according to sources familiar with the matter. Three...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rechargeable Batteries#Probit#Rechargeable Battery#Coin#Sne Research#Xcr#Xangle#Lg Energy Solution#Sk Innovation#Korean
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Rechargeable Batteries for Your Devices

If you own multiple battery-powered devices, it can be really frustrating when all your batteries need replacing at once. It's an expensive ordeal, especially when many traditional batteries don't last a long time. Rechargeable batteries are not only more convenient, but they are also better for the environment. Many rechargeable...
ELECTRONICS
decrypt.co

Decentralized Exchange Tokens Boom as Chinese Investors Look for Alternatives

China has been cracking down on crypto trading since 2017. Image: Shutterstock. The price of DYDX, the governance token of decentralized exchange (DEX) dYdX, has skyrocketed by 35.9% over the day, hitting a new all-time high of $22.17, according to data from CoinGecko. Trading volumes facilitated by the protocol have...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Canadian Biconomy Exchange Launched native Token – BIT

A new crypto asset is continuously entering the market and transforming the cryptocurrency market. There are not many prospective exchange-owned tokens available on the market; however, due to the development of the exchanges themselves, they are of high potential and have good growth prospects. “Biconomy is one of the biggest...
CURRENCIES
cryptopotato.com

Revenue Coin: Revenue Token For Crypto Investors

The crypto industry offers many investment options, from day trading to HODLing and yield farming, the list goes on. However, finding the best opportunity and leveraging it is quite a challenge since there are over 6,000 cryptocurrency projects in existence. While each project claims to be different, none has offered...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
investing.com

Societe Generale proposes historic $20M DAI loan in exchange for bond tokens

One of France’s leading banks has turned to decentralized finance pioneer MakerDAO to propose the submission of bond tokens as collateral for a loan of the DAI stablecoin. The historic proposal called “Security Tokens Refinancing” was submitted to Maker’s governance forums by the international bank on Oct. 1. It would be the first major collaboration between a traditional bank and a DeFi protocol and could open the door for closer integration between the two sectors.
CREDITS & LOANS
coingeek.com

South Korea bans exchange staff from trading their own tokens

The South Korean financial regulator has issued a new decree that prohibits employees of virtual asset service providers (VASPs) from trading their own tokens. The new rule is meant to protect against a conflict of interest from the VASPs, preventing damage to users. South Korea’s VASPs, especially the digital currency...
ECONOMY
invezz.com

SwissBorg to list the Occam.fi $OCC token

SwissBorg offers crypto fans a simple way to buy tokens and access DeFi products. After the listing on SwissBorg, the OCC token will be available for purchase via direct fiat on-ramp. Listing to let SwissBorg open an OCC treasury and earn yields on OccamRazer IDO token and OCC. At the...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

AscendEX to List Divergence Token (DIVER)

On September 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. UTC AscendEX will list the Divergence token (DIVER) under the trading pair USDT/DIVER. To celebrate the listing (under the pair USDT/DIVER), AscendEX and the Divergence team are pairing up to launch a number of limited-time promotional events between 1:00 a.m. UTC, on September 24 and 12:00 a.m. UTC, on October 1, 2021. These events will offer users the chance to share 90,000 USDT worth of pooled rewards.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CarBuzz.com

New Battery Tech Aims To Recharge EVs In 90 Seconds

When people talk about electric cars and range anxiety, what they're really concerned about nowadays isn't how far a car will go. After all, most EVs can do a few hundred miles on a single charge, and most drivers don't use a full tank of gas in a traditional car every single day anyway. What worries the average person is how long it takes to recharge a vehicle. The Lucid Air is a car that offers phenomenal charging times, and the rest of the industry is constantly aiming to make this process quicker too. To that end, Mahle Powertrain and Allotrope Energy have now unveiled a new battery technology that aims to recharge an EV in the same time it would take to refuel a vehicle.
CARS
washingtonnewsday.com

All new cars will have a new speed limiter feature.

New speed limiting feature being added to all new cars. It comes after a report from the European Transport Safety Council found 26,000 road deaths happen in Europe every year. In Europe, all new cars will be required to have speed limiters installed. All new cars in the EU will...
CARS
Vice

Activists are Designing Mesh Networks to Deploy During Civil Unrest

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.

