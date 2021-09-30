‘Survivor 41’: Episode 2 Recap: Introducing A New Advantage!

It’s been 16 months since the last episode of U.S. Survivor, and Jeff Probst and company aren’t pretending otherwise. From the start of the Survivor 41 premiere, Jeff looks right into the camera, confessing it’s been too long and they’re glad to be back. It won’t be his last fourth-wall-breaking moment in this premiere. The 18 new castaways are forthright about missing the show over the last year and a half, interspersed with stories of how the pandemic affected their lives. While Survivor has often been described as a microcosm for society, the real world is more relevant to the show than ever. The cast is now 50% BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color), as part of a new casting initiative put in place to create a more even playing field. As contestants delve into their backstories in confessionals, we see footage from their home lives — Tiffany discovering she’s been cast on the show, Genie and Ricard with their spouses, JD growing up as an outcast. We even get a peek behind the curtain as the cameras expand out to show the enormous crew who work tirelessly to put the show together.

TV SHOWS ・ 12 DAYS AGO