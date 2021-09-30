Butternut and Chippewa news

The Butternut Historical Society would like to thank the community for coming to their Oktoberfest last Saturday. They had a good turnout with many people enjoying the food and good music with George Faltinosky, John Lynch and Noah Teshner, the school music teacher. A few days prior Brenda Setterman found old sheet music that her father had to a song called “Oh Butternut” by a group of men called The Pioneers from 1969. The song was written by Bill Schneider, who is Joyce Scherwinski’s uncle. George played that song during the festivities. The winner of the quilt made by Jane Korab was Bev Seeburger and the winner of the picnic table made by Swede Holt was Shirley Venz. The Society is already making plans for next year’s Oktoberfest.