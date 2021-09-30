FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 3: October 5 Release and Speculations Based on Previous Episodes

Next week on CBS FBI season 4 episode 3 is going to arrive, and most early indications suggest this will be a big one for OA. What’s going on here? This character’s past will be explored in an interesting way as he’s asked to recruit an old Army colleague of his for a case. However, it’s something he is reluctant to do for a multitude of reasons. This episode is entitled “Trauma,” and in a lot of ways that speaks for itself. Is there a way to preserve the greater good without potentially triggering the PTSD of someone who has served this country? OA has a big heart and the last thing that he will want to do is damage someone’s own mental well-being.

