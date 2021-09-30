CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

New Minnesota Women’s Soccer Team Has 16 Finalists for its Official Name

By Curt St. John
 4 days ago
What's in a name? That's what the organizers of Minnesota's new women's soccer team are trying to find out, having just released 16 finalists for their official name. If you've wondered just how some sports teams came up with their official name, Minnesota's new women's soccer team has shed some light on the process. The team, which is still in its organizational phase, has just released 16 finalists for its official name.

