CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The original ‘Scream’ house is on Airbnb — and you can book a stay on Halloween

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you like scary movies — so much that you’d want to live inside of one for a night — you’re in luck this October. Airbnb is offering “Scream” superfans a stay at the home where much of the original film took place — and where Ghostface was first defeated.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Disney+ Pulls George Clooney Movie Without Notice

Disney+ doesn't let subscribers know when movies are pulled, leading to rude awakenings each month as films start to disappear. Despite most people thinking that Disney+ houses every Disney movie and show, that isn't true. Some of the back catalog was never added, and many titles come-and-go regularly due to pre-established streaming deals with other platforms. Case-and-point: See what just happened to the George Clooney movie Tomorrowland.
MOVIES
My 1053 WJLT

You Can Stay in the “Scream” House Hosted By Dewey Himself

What's your favorite scary movie? Would you stay in the house that it was filmed in? Now you have the chance to do just that...if you dare... The "Scream" franchise is one of the most popular horror movie collections in history. We all know the story of Sidney, Dewey, Gail, and their friends being stalked by the Ghostface killer in the not so quiet town of Woodsboro. I love these movies because not only are they scary, but they also have a lot of mystery around each as to who the Ghostface killer is in each movie. You have the opportunity to go back to the Prescott home where it all started in 1996.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
countryliving.com

You can now rent Winnie the Pooh's house in the original Hundred Acre Wood via Airbnb

You can now rent Winnie the Pooh's charming house in the original Hundred Acre Wood via Airbnb — and 'hunny' pots are included. Nestled in the Ashdown Forest, the 'Bearbnb' has been listed to celebrate Pooh's 95th anniversary. While Christopher Robin, Eeyore and Kanga might not be making an appearance, it has everything guests need to enjoy the setting for A.A. Milne's children's classic.
LIFESTYLE
1045wjjk.com

You Can Now Stay The Night In The Iconic House In The ‘Scream’ Film!

Just in time for the spooky month of October, fans of the 1996 slasher flick, ‘Scream’ can now stay the night at the iconic house! Paramount and Airbnb have teamed up to give fans this unique opportunity, all the while, helping to promote the remake of ‘Scream’ due next January. Wait, it gets a little better: David Arquette, who played the small town sheriff in the film, will be your host for the evening! Not bad, but where’s his ex, Courtney Cox? You’ll remember she played the overzealous news reporter. THAT would have been cool to get the two of them together for this experience. And by the way, it appears this is not a contest, so click here to learn more about booking your nights stay at the ‘Scream’ house: https://www.airbnb.com/experiences/2935950.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

You Can Now Rent Out the House From 'Scream' for Halloween

The spooky season is fast approaching and if you’re looking to celebrate Halloween this year with something special, Airbnb is now offering rentals for the original house from the 1996 classic thriller Scream. For just $5 USD a night, you’ll get the chance to stay in one of the most...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Craven
Person
David Arquette
matadornetwork.com

You can stay in the original SCREAM house for the ultimate spooky season adventure

If you’re the ultimate scary movie fan, we have great news — the iconic SCREAM franchise is coming to theaters in January 2022. But if you’re lucky and have $5, you can celebrate this Halloween right inside the original SCREAM house with host sheriff Dewey Riley there to help you survive the return of Ghostface.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

You Can Actually Stay At These 25 Haunted Airbnbs In The US

We only recommend places we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from bookings made from this article, which was written by our Editorial team. Mobile, Alabama. Built in 1862 as twin townhouses for two brothers-in-law, the Malaga Inn sits atop secret...
MOBILE, AL
ComicBook

Scream Writer and Star Partner With Airbnb for Virtual Fan Event and Chance to Stay in House From the Film

As if a new Scream being just a few months away isn't exciting enough for fans of the franchise, this year also marks the original film's 25th anniversary, with star David Arquette and writer Kevin Williamson teaming up with Airbnb to offer fans a unique opportunity to participate in a virtual Q&A and to potentially spend the night in the actual house from the film's deadly finale. Fans can request to book the home for $5 a night (including taxes and fees) and can book the Online Experience starting on October 12th at 1 p.m. ET.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#Scream
familyhandyman.com

10 Haunted Airbnbs to Stay in for Halloween

Ready for your hairs to stand on end? These horrifically haunted Airbnbs will get you in the spooky spirit of Halloween. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy