CloudBees Brings Feature Flags, Compliance to DevOps Software Delivery

The key to selling your SaaS brand is understanding what customers are looking for. You'll want to keep the following 4 points in mind when creating your sales strategy. Avoid giving customers a difficult time when they're trying to purchase your product. Provide clear and direct information on each page of your website for customers who are interested in products or features that you offer. Offer a free trial or demo, so that they can get their hands on your product before making any purchase decisions. Include detailed instructions and tutorials with every purchase of your product.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO