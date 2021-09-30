CloudBees Brings Feature Flags, Compliance to DevOps Software Delivery
CloudBees is expanding its software delivery platform with a series of updates announced at the company's DevOps World 2021 virtual conference on Sept. 29. One of the updates is the addition of feature flag control capabilities that are integrated with both continuous integration and continuous deployment within the CloudBees platform. Using a feature flag approach, developers can incrementally add features to a release in a gradual rollout. Feature flags enable developers to test out new capabilities quickly, with the ability to roll back functionality if things don't work as planned.www.itprotoday.com
