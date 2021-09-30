CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeSean McCoy to Retire with Eagles After 12-Year NFL Career

By Joseph Zucker, @JosephZucker
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran running back LeSean McCoy will formally announce his retirement with the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday after 12 NFL seasons. The 33-year-old walks away as the Eagles' all-time leading rusher (6,792 yards) after six seasons with the organization. He made six Pro Bowls and earned two All-Pro nods, and his 11,102 career rushing yards are the third-most ever for a player selected in the second round of the draft, per Pro Football Reference.

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The LeSean McCoy News

LeSean McCoy, one of the NFL’s most electric running backs of the 2010s, called it a career on Thursday morning. McCoy, 33, played in the NFL for 12 years. He, of course, was a star for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009 through 2014. He then spent time in Buffalo, Kansas City and, most recently, Tampa Bay. McCoy finishes his professional football career having rushed for 11,102 yards and 73 touchdowns with 3,898 yards and 16 additional scores receiving.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One-time Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy announces he'll retire from NFL

Former Kansas City Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy has decided to hang up his cleats and call it a career. He’ll retire with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was originally drafted (No. 53 overall in 2009 NFL draft) by Andy Reid. He spent most of his career with the Eagles, appearing in 76 total games, with over 1,700 touches for over 7,000 scrimmage yards and 54 scrimmage touchdowns.
NFL
WHEC TV-10

Former Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy announces retirement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Will the real Shady McCoy please stand up?. Former Buffalo Bills running back, LeSean McCoy announced he will retire from the National Football League after 12 years, effective Friday. The running back, also known as "Shady", will retire as a Philadelphia Eagle, the team that drafted him in 2009.
NFL
NBC Sports

10 reasons LeSean McCoy is a Hall of Famer

With LeSean McCoy retiring as an Eagle and being honored Sunday at the Linc, it’s a good time to explore his Hall of Fame chances. McCoy rushed for over 11,000 yards, caught over 500 passes, piled up 15,000 scrimmage yards and made six Pro Bowls in his brilliant 12-year career.
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

Eagles give rushing leader McCoy a retirement ceremony

PHILADELPHIA — All-time Eagles rushing leader LeSean McCoy will stop by Friday to sign a one-day contract to “retire” with his old team. McCoy was among the more flamboyant Eagles on and off the field from the time former head coach Andy Reid took him off the board in the second round of the 2009 draft.
NFL
SOURCE SPORTS: LeSean McCoy Set to Retire as Member of Philadelphia Eagles

After over 10 years in the NFL, Pro-bowl running back LeSean McCoy has announced his retirement. McCoy will retire as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. ESPN reports McCoy will receive an honor at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday when the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs. McCoy played for the Chiefs last season, who are coached by his Eagles coach Andy Reid.
NFL
GREAT RUNNING BACK SHADY MCCOY WILL RETIRE AS AN EAGLE FRIDAY!

After 12 years in the NFL, I’ve decided to retire an Eagle because this is home to me. I still have that green inside my heart. There are times when I’d see the Eagles on TV, and it just felt weird not wearing that uniform. I instantly think back to all of those big games and the roar of the fans; I’ve just always seen myself as an Eagle. It’s only right to come back home and retire an Eagle.
NFL
Eagles’ all-time leading rusher LeSean McCoy to sign 1-day contract, retire in Philadelphia | Running back to be honored vs. Chiefs

LeSean McCoy’s NFL future is no longer shady. The Eagles’ all-time leading rusher plans to sign a one-day contract with the franchise on Friday and officially retire. It’ll be a full-circle move for McCoy, who was selected in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Eagles and broke several franchise records during his six-year stint with the franchise.
NFL
Arrowheadlines: Former Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy to retire

He’ll retire with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was originally drafted (No. 53 overall in 2009 NFL draft) by Andy Reid. He spent most of his career with the Eagles, appearing in 76 total games, with over 1,700 touches for over 7,000 scrimmage yards and 54 scrimmage touchdowns. “I still...
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles: Trading LeSean McCoy was always a mistake

On Friday, October 1st, 2021, LeSean McCoy will officially retire as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Needless to say, this comment has been a long time coming. While McCoy has bounced around the league over the past few seasons, playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and in the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, his time as a dominant bell cow back seemingly always in the mix for a rushing title has long since passed. At best, McCoy would be fighting for a practice squad spot at this point in his career, which surely isn’t worth his time.
NFL
SHADY MCCOY’S RETIRING REGRET: ‘NOT BEING AN EAGLE IN MY PRIME’!

So, LeSean McCoy retired yesterday as an Eagle, 12 years after the Birds drafted him out of Pitt and six years after dumb-ass Chip Kelly traded him to Buff for Kiki Alonzo. “My only regret I have is not being an Eagle in my prime,” McCoy said. “At the time when I got traded, I felt like I was the second guy, other than maybe [Eagles tackle] Jason Peters.”
NFL
Philadelphia turns up to celebrate LeSean McCoy’s retirement from the NFL

PHILADELPHIA -- Family and friends. Teammates and some rivals. They gathered in the center of the city to celebrate a man named Shady. Sunday did belong to LeSean McCoy, the Harrisburg native and dynamic NFL running back who officially ended his career with the same Philadelphia Eagles’ franchise that drafted him in the 2nd round in 2009.
NFL
LeSean McCoy Made Buffalo Cool Again

When enduring a decade and a half of playoff-less football, an inevitable stink falls upon your organization. At the onset of the 21st century, Buffalo was devoid of almost any superstars. The studs that found their way here, like Terrell Owens and Marshawn Lynch, either were on the down slope of careers or would go on to blossom elsewhere. Until Sean McDermott took the reins, Buffalo was an NFL backwater; a place where NFL careers went to die.
NFL

