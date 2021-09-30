LeSean McCoy to Retire with Eagles After 12-Year NFL Career

After 12 years in the NFL, I’ve decided to retire an Eagle because this is home to me. I still have that green inside my heart. There are times when I’d see the Eagles on TV, and it just felt weird not wearing that uniform. I instantly think back to all of those big games and the roar of the fans; I’ve just always seen myself as an Eagle. It’s only right to come back home and retire an Eagle.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO