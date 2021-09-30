LeSean McCoy to Retire with Eagles After 12-Year NFL Career
Veteran running back LeSean McCoy will formally announce his retirement with the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday after 12 NFL seasons. The 33-year-old walks away as the Eagles' all-time leading rusher (6,792 yards) after six seasons with the organization. He made six Pro Bowls and earned two All-Pro nods, and his 11,102 career rushing yards are the third-most ever for a player selected in the second round of the draft, per Pro Football Reference.bleacherreport.com
