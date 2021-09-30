2022 Toyota 4Runner Trim Guide: Is TRD Pro the Best Version of this Off-Road SUV?
So, you're seeking a modern, comfortable, efficient midsize SUV—why on earth are you looking at the toyota 4runner? This is no common crossover. The 4Runner is a proper SUV, with old-school body-on-frame construction and a live rear axle. It runs a thirsty V-6 engine joined to a five—five!—speed automatic transmission and true part-time four-wheel drive with low-range gearing. This fifth-generation 4Runner went on sale for the 2009 model year, making it one of the oldest vehicles on sale. Why does this automotive anachronism still find buyers? Because it's an off-road beast. Read on to compare every 2022 4Runner trim, and our choice in the lineup.www.motortrend.com
