2022 Toyota 4Runner Trim Guide: Is TRD Pro the Best Version of this Off-Road SUV?

To take on the new Chevy Tahoe, Ford's big SUV has learned a few tricks that make it better on and off the highway. With all the praise that's been heaped on the 2021 Chevy Tahoe and its family of platform-sharing SUVs, it's high time for Ford to introduce a new Expedition. And while this isn't exactly a new generation, it's a hefty mid-cycle refresh that brings with it a redesigned front fascia, Ford's hands-free BlueCruise driving assist, a new off-road Timberline trim, and a more powerful tune for the 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6. The Blue Oval reckons that'll be enough for buyers needing a three-row family hauler for the 2022 model year.

