Doctors: Pandemic has dire effects on Idaho kids, babies
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho health care professionals say the state's unchecked spread of the highly contagious delta variant is sending more kids and babies to hospitals with complications from COVID-19. Doctors from several Boise-area hospitals and medical clinics said during a news conference Wednesday that they've seen an uptick in stillbirths and premature babies born to COVID-19-positive mothers. They've also seen an increase in children requiring hospitalization for COVID-19, as well as more kids experiencing serious mental health problems because of the pandemic.idahonews.com
