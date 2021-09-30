CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Doctors: Pandemic has dire effects on Idaho kids, babies

By Associated Press
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho health care professionals say the state's unchecked spread of the highly contagious delta variant is sending more kids and babies to hospitals with complications from COVID-19. Doctors from several Boise-area hospitals and medical clinics said during a news conference Wednesday that they've seen an uptick in stillbirths and premature babies born to COVID-19-positive mothers. They've also seen an increase in children requiring hospitalization for COVID-19, as well as more kids experiencing serious mental health problems because of the pandemic.

