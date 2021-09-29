Hayley Williams Compares Paramore Album to Metallica’s ‘Some Kind of Monster’
Singer Hayley Williams recently compared her band to Metallica in a message celebrating the 12th anniversary of Paramore's 2009 album, Brand New Eyes. Released that year on Sept. 29, Brand New Eyes arrived at time when Paramore, then encountering a surge of success that was their biggest yet, were undergoing a difficult period of conflict between band members. The circumstances led to guitarist Josh Farro and drummer Zac Farro leaving the emo-indebted pop-rock group the following year. (Zac returned to the band in 2017.)943thex.com
