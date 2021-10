Today I learned: Colorado has scorpions. Also, you can see them under UV light. *The more you know.*. Just in time for Halloween, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has shared something pretty creepy — that scorpions are crawling along the Colorado plains. I've heard of using UV lights to find things in the dark, say, before you flop on that motel bed, but we won't go there. Colorado Parks and Wildlife uses UV light to find scorpions, which are nocturnal and would be very difficult to otherwise see with the naked eye in the dark. Scorpions are actually fluorescent, meaning their bodies absorb the UV light and reflect a neon green glow.

SCIENCE ・ 14 HOURS AGO