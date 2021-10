MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 3,546 additional COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths. Meanwhile, over 90,000 people have gotten vaccine booster shots so far. The Minnesota Department of Health’s update, which is current as of early Friday morning, brings the state’s deaths attributed to the virus to 8,191. Over half of those deaths occurred among those living in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Over 800 patients with the virus are in hospital beds, with 213 needing intensive care unit beds. Since the pandemic began, over 38,000 people who contracted COVID-19 needed hospitalization. MDH Data: Daily Update | Public...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO