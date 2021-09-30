CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fintech market is expected to grow about USD 84 billion by 2025: Piyush Goyal

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Asserting that India is poised to become one of the largest digital markets in the world, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the FinTech market is currently valued at USD 31 billion in India alone and it is expected to grow to about USD 84 billion by 2025 in the country.

Person
Piyush Goyal
#Government Of India#Usd#Ani#Fcc#Payments Council Of India#Iamai#Npci#United Payments Interface
Country
India
