Talent from Showbiz Industries got felicitated at Mid Day International Icon Awards 2021

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Don't dazzle at certain occasion, shine bright in every situation. This festive season,Zeya By Kundan was launched in 2019 and since then it is driven towards creating a brand of jewellery for everyday wear. Talking about the campaign launch, Nishita Garg,Co-founder of Zeya By Kundan said, "This is our first TV Commercial launch and to have Actor Vaani Kapoor as its brand ambassador was a thoughtful decision. She resonates with the millennial and modern-day women, who embrace life. And Zeya truly represents that through its exclusive range of gold jewelry specifically designed for today's woman, which is timeless, trendy, quirky and affordable, complimenting her everyday closet."She further adds, "The quintessential meaning of Zeya is 'Success', and through this TVC we have tried to bring forth the celebration of 'New-You'. Embed in tradition and values, yet modern."The commercial is centered on Vaani's special day highlighting Zeya By Kundan to shine bright in every situation. The TVC begins with a surprise element where a box is kept aside the bed table with a Happy Birthday note for Vaani Kapoor. As Vaani wakes up she opens the Zeya By Kundan box and finds the beautiful pendant inside it.

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO