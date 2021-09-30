CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talent from Showbiz Industries got felicitated at Mid Day International Icon Awards 2021

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], September 30 (ANI/PNN): The two days awards ceremony organised by Mid-Day, the English newspaper of Jagran Group, honoured cinema stalwarts for their remarkable achievements at the Mid Day International Icon Awards ceremony in Dubai. At a magnificent ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai, actors, producers, actresses,...

