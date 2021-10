Kyle Larson didn’t have the best day at Talladega Superspeedway but repeatedly said it could have been worse. Larson was credited with a 37th-place finish in the postponed and then rain-shortened YellaWood 500 on Monday. Collected in a crash on lap 56, Larson and Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Cliff Daniels tried to salvage what they could with a damaged race car. Larson fell a lap down on pit road when he hit the ECU switch and killed the engine, then blew a tire on lap 67 to further mangle his Chevrolet.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO