Many NJ kids struggling with COVID stress, anxiety as they return to school

By David Matthau
 4 days ago
If your son or daughter is having a hard time getting back into a regular routine or struggling with odd and sometimes frightening types of behaviors, you are not alone. During the COVID update in Trenton on Wednesday, Christine Norbut Beyer, the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Children and Families, said getting our kids back into pre-COVID habits isn’t necessarily quick or easy, and as the pandemic continues, it can be further complicated by feelings of stress, anxiety and fear.

Fantastic Family Fun New Jersey’s Great Pumpkin Train

If you are looking for a fun Autumn / Halloween event, then you might wanna take a ride on the Great Pumpkin Train with Delaware River Railroad Excursions. The Great Pumpkin Train ride is a fun family activity and autumn April & I took a ride to Warren County for the train which is based in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. Phillipsburg is about a 2-hour ride from Ocean County.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Hosting a party? How to handle the vaccination conversation

Heading into the cooler months, an awkward situation is likely to rear its head more often as individuals move their celebrations and gatherings indoors, potentially pitting those who've received the COVID-19 vaccination against those who have not. Medical professionals promote vaccination and mask-wearing as vital steps in reducing the risk...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Just How Attractive Are The People Of New Jersey?

I don't think we're being arrogant when we say we're a pretty attractive state. We have eyes, and we see attractive people all the time around the Jersey Shore and all over the state. And now a national publication has taken the time to rank the states in order of attractiveness. Do the results back our attractiveness claim?
POLITICS
Masks optional in Toms River schools? Here are the facts

TOMS RIVER — Following a spike this week in the number of students and staff under quarantine for possible COVID-19, the school district clarified that most students in the district wore masks the first eight days of the school year. The district's COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday reported that 791 students...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
