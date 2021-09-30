CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

GRAINS-Grain futures firm ahead of U.S. stocks data

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures climbed on Thursday, hitting a nearly five-week high, as traders awaited widely followed U.S. grain stocks data expected to show tightening corn inventories. Soybean futures firmed with signs of strong export demand, with prices hitting their overnight high after the U.S. Department...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiow.com

Grain Stock Price Summaries for the Past Week Released

The average price received by farmers for corn during August 2021 in Iowa was $6.38 per bushel according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Agricultural Prices report. This was 16 cents above the July price and $3.30 above August 2020. The August 2021 average price received by...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans hit 9-month low on big U.S. stocks, low Chinese buying

HAMBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans fell on Monday, hitting their lowest in around nine months as larger-than-expected U.S. stocks and lack of Chinese buying weighed. Wheat fell after a rally last week, pulling down corn. Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans fell 0.7% to $12.37-1/4 a bushel at...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil farmers plant 4% of 2021/2022 soy area, consultancies say

SAO PAULO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The planting of Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop reached 4% of the estimated area compared with 2% in the same period last year, according to a survey by agribusiness consultancy AgRural released on Monday. In a separate statement, agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado also estimated...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Agriculture Online

Soybean harvest surpasses a third of the crop

Reflecting nearly ideal conditions, both corn and soybean harvest are running well ahead of their five-year averages, the USDA reported Monday in its weekly Crop Progress report. Wheat planting is running at a normal pace. For the third week in a row, corn and soybean conditions remain unchanged, reflecting the crops’ maturity in many areas.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans drop to 9-1/2-month low on export worries

CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures hit their lowest since December on Monday, with concerns over exports in focus after U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai pledged to press Beijing over its failure to keep promises made in former U.S. President Donald Trump's trade deal. * Traders also said the market remained under pressure from a U.S. Agriculture Department report last week showing U.S. supplies were bigger than expected. * Soymeal futures dropped to their lowest in more than a year on concerns about a supply glut due to the easy availability of soybeans. * Soyoil futures ended slightly higher, supported by gains in the crude oil market. * CBOT November soybeans ended down 10-3/4 cents at $12.35-3/4 a bushel. * Some bargain buying propped up soybean prices early but the November contract turned lower after hitting resistance at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT December soymeal dropped $3.30 to $323.60 a ton. The most-active contract hit its lowest on a continuous basis since Sept. 17, 2020. * CBOT December soyoil rose 0.01 cent to 58.83 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Jan Harvey)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat firms, K.C. HRW weakens, MGEX spring wheat flat

CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures rose slightly on Monday, hitting their highest since Aug. 17 on a round of technical buying. * K.C. hard red winter wheat fell on a profit-taking setback after the front-month contract hit its highest since May 2014. MGEX spring wheat futures were flat. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday morning said that weekly export inspections of wheat totaled 611,621 tonnes, up from 383,584 a week earlier and above the high end of analysts' forecasts that ranged from 250,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * The benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat contract ended up 1-1/4 cents at $7.56-1/2 a bushel. Technical support was noted at the high end of the contract's 20-day Bollinger range. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery ended down 5-1/2 cents at $7.54 a bushel, and MGEX spring wheat was unchanged at $9.29 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Jan Harvey)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures touch one-week highs; hogs retreat

CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures hit one-week highs on Monday on technical buying and short covering, while lean hog futures tumbled, traders said. The gains in cattle came after the market sank to a four-month low on Friday. "This market is technically very oversold,"...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Dateline#Reuters#Cbot#U S Commodities#Brazilian#Chinese
Agriculture Online

Yield data drives decision-making

Matt Miles, Kelly Garrett, and Kevin Matthews are rolling through harvest on their way to an earlier than usual finish. Yields and trial results are already influencing crop plans for next season. Matt Miles - McGehee, Arkansas. Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans fall to near 10-month low on USDA harvest report

CANBERRA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday and hit their lowest level in nearly 10 months, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said farmers were ahead of market expectations in their harvesting. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active soybean futures on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA puts into action its pledge to expand meat industry capacity

Three months ago, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the USDA would commit $500 million to expand meat and poultry processing capacity and create a more competitive livestock market. "I believe it is going to leverage literally billions of dollars in investment from investors and local governments," said Vilsack at a meat locker plant in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans drop to over 9-mth low on higher U.S. stocks

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid for a third consecutive session on Monday to their lowest in more than nine months as higher U.S. stocks weighed on the market. Wheat fell for the first time in four sessions, while corn lost ground. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is down 3/4 cent per bushel, November soybeans are down 10 1/4 cents, December KC wheat is down 4 1/2 cents, December Chicago wheat is up 1 1/4 cents and December Minneapolis wheat is steady. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 379.66 points and November crude oil is up $2.18 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.240 and December gold is up $8.10 per ounce. Soybeans are threatening to make a new daily low and appear to be headed for the next support zone of $12.00 to $12.25 on November. Better than expected yields with a harvest that could be nearing 30% done is pressuring values. Stone X is expected to be out with their October estimate of final corn and bean yields Monday afternoon.
AGRICULTURE
kmaland.com

USDA Grain Stocks Report Shows Lower Numbers in Corn, Beans, Wheat

(KMAland) -- The USDA’s National Ag Statistics Service released its Grain Stocks Report that showed a significant drop in corn and soybean stocks compared to last year. Joe Vaclavik, President of Standard Grain in Nashville, Tennessee, says the numbers were sharply lower compared to 2020. “They were sharply lower versus...
NASHVILLE, TN
Reuters

Dollar firm, yuan slips as China Evergrande anxiety resurfaces

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar found support just below last week's peaks on Monday as renewed concerns about China's property sector and looming U.S. labour data put investors in a cautious mood. The greenback scaled a 14-month high on the euro and a 19-month top on the...
ECONOMY
who13.com

Grain report has bad news for corn and soybean stocks

A major grain report is out showing fewer corn and bean stocks from last year. According to the Quarterly Grain Stocks report out at the end of the September from the UUSDA, old crop corn stored in all positions was 1.24 billion bushels, down 36% from the year before. Based...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy