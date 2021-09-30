GRAINS-Grain futures firm ahead of U.S. stocks data

CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures rose slightly on Monday, hitting their highest since Aug. 17 on a round of technical buying. * K.C. hard red winter wheat fell on a profit-taking setback after the front-month contract hit its highest since May 2014. MGEX spring wheat futures were flat. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday morning said that weekly export inspections of wheat totaled 611,621 tonnes, up from 383,584 a week earlier and above the high end of analysts' forecasts that ranged from 250,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * The benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat contract ended up 1-1/4 cents at $7.56-1/2 a bushel. Technical support was noted at the high end of the contract's 20-day Bollinger range. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery ended down 5-1/2 cents at $7.54 a bushel, and MGEX spring wheat was unchanged at $9.29 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Jan Harvey)
