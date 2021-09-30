Knowing what you don’t know is as important as understanding what you do know
Sam Houston is the publisher of the Hood County News. He is also an actor, author, playwright, performer and entertainment producer/promoter. Education is a fine thing. Having knowledge of the world around you, how things work, and understanding science, math and history shape a mind toward critical thinking. Not only does knowledge enrich an individual's life, but it allows a person to function better in the world around them.
