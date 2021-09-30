CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. farmers produced more soybeans, hold more stocks, USDA reports

By Mike McGinnis
Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the USDA pegged the U.S. soybean ending stocks, as of Sept. 1, higher than the trade estimates. As a result of today's USDA Quarterly Grain Stocks Report, the CME Group’s soybean complex traded lower, following the report. At the close, the Dec. corn futures finished 2 1/4¢ lower...

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans hit 9-month low on big U.S. stocks, low Chinese buying

HAMBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans fell on Monday, hitting their lowest in around nine months as larger-than-expected U.S. stocks and lack of Chinese buying weighed. Wheat fell after a rally last week, pulling down corn. Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans fell 0.7% to $12.37-1/4 a bushel at...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Farmers ‘Pleasantly Surprised’ By Strong Crop Yields Despite Drought

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For much of the summer, the dry weather was being compared to the drought of 1988. That was a bad year for Minnesota farmers and many have been anticipating a challenging harvest season. But that’s not necessarily the case. “I go back to ’88 where we had one-third of a crop of corn,” said Brian Peterson. Through decades of farming, Far Gaze Farms near Northfield has seen it all. A drought in 1988, a tornado in 2018 that caused millions of dollars in damage, and now in 2021 a drought. But what began as soybean harvest skepticism for Peterson and his family,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Agriculture Online

Soybean harvest surpasses a third of the crop

Reflecting nearly ideal conditions, both corn and soybean harvest are running well ahead of their five-year averages, the USDA reported Monday in its weekly Crop Progress report. Wheat planting is running at a normal pace. For the third week in a row, corn and soybean conditions remain unchanged, reflecting the crops’ maturity in many areas.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil farmers plant 4% of 2021/2022 soy area, consultancies say

SAO PAULO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The planting of Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop reached 4% of the estimated area compared with 2% in the same period last year, according to a survey by agribusiness consultancy AgRural released on Monday. In a separate statement, agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado also estimated...
AGRICULTURE
KDHL AM 920

MN Broker Agrees USDA Stocks Report Unprecedented

Thursday morning at 11:00 the USDA released the September Grain Stocks Report. Saying is was shocking bearish would be an understatement. Reading analysts thoughts about the report, the word unprecedented was used many times. Gordy Kralovetz broker with Chiodo Commodities agrees. I thought the USDA Quarterly Grain Stocks reports were a survey report. Another words, the USDA calls elevators, commercial elevators and exporters, farmers and asks how many bushels of corn and beans they have in inventory.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 6-8 cents, down corn 2-3 cents, wheat steady-up 1 cent

CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Steady to up 1 cent per bushel * CBOT wheat futures steady to firm on worries about tightening U.S. and global supplies. CBOT December wheat reached $7.59 a bushel, its highest since Aug. 17, before paring gains, while K.C. and MGEX futures declined. * Russian wheat export prices rose for 12th consecutive week, supported by robust demand and strength in CBOT and Euronext wheat futures, analysts said. * The supplement to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments report showed large speculators expanded their net short position in CBOT wheat by 5,623 contracts in the week to Sept. 28, to 37,069 lots. * For K.C. hard red winter wheat, the CFTC's supplemental report showed large speculators widened their net long position by 9,308 lots, to 22,390 contracts. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 1/4 cent at $7.55-1/2 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last down 2-1/4 cents at $7.57-1/4 and MGEX December spring wheat was last down 1 cent at $9.28. CORN - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn lower in range-bound trade, pressured by declines in soybeans and progress in the ongoing U.S. harvest. CBOT December corn stayed inside of Friday's trading range in early moves. Fresh export demand may lend support. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 426,800 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico. * The supplement to the CFTC's weekly commitments report showed large speculators widened their net long position in CBOT corn futures by 10,911 contracts in the week to Sept. 28, to 170,126 lots. * CBOT December corn last traded down 2-1/2 cents at $5.39 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Soybean futures extended their decline for a third straight session in early moves, pressured by larger-than-expected Sept. 1 supplies, U.S. harvest pressure and worries about trade with top global soy buyer China. * U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will seek new talks with China over its failure to keep promises made in a "Phase 1" trade deal struck with former president Donald Trump, but will not pursue "Phase 2" negotiations over Beijing's state subsidies and other structural issues. * The most-active soybean futures contract fell to $12.35 in early moves, the lowest on a continuous chart since December. * Brazilian farmers have planted 4% of the country's soybean crop, compared with 2% in the same period last year, according to a survey by agribusiness consultancy AgRural. * The supplement to the CFTC's weekly commitments report showed large speculators expanded their net long position in CBOT soybeans by 4,616 contracts in the week to Sept. 28, to 9,180 lots. * November soybeans were last down 7-3/4 cents at $12.38-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russia may plant less winter wheat for 2022 than expected -analysts

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russia may sow less winter wheat this autumn than previously expected due to dry weather, analysts said, further dimming prospects for the 2022 crop of the world's largest wheat exporter. Russia, which supplies its wheat mainly to the Middle East and Africa, has been hit...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans drop to 9-1/2-month low on export worries

CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures hit their lowest since December on Monday, with concerns over exports in focus after U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai pledged to press Beijing over its failure to keep promises made in former U.S. President Donald Trump's trade deal. * Traders also said the market remained under pressure from a U.S. Agriculture Department report last week showing U.S. supplies were bigger than expected. * Soymeal futures dropped to their lowest in more than a year on concerns about a supply glut due to the easy availability of soybeans. * Soyoil futures ended slightly higher, supported by gains in the crude oil market. * CBOT November soybeans ended down 10-3/4 cents at $12.35-3/4 a bushel. * Some bargain buying propped up soybean prices early but the November contract turned lower after hitting resistance at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT December soymeal dropped $3.30 to $323.60 a ton. The most-active contract hit its lowest on a continuous basis since Sept. 17, 2020. * CBOT December soyoil rose 0.01 cent to 58.83 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Jan Harvey)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean futures extend losing streak, wheat firm, corn weak

CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell for the third session in a row on Monday, sinking to their lowest in 9-1/2 months on continued pressure from a government report that showed domestic supplies were bigger than expected. Wheat firmed to its highest since mid-August on technical buying....
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures touch one-week highs; hogs retreat

CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures hit one-week highs on Monday on technical buying and short covering, while lean hog futures tumbled, traders said. The gains in cattle came after the market sank to a four-month low on Friday. "This market is technically very oversold,"...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA puts into action its pledge to expand meat industry capacity

Three months ago, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the USDA would commit $500 million to expand meat and poultry processing capacity and create a more competitive livestock market. "I believe it is going to leverage literally billions of dollars in investment from investors and local governments," said Vilsack at a meat locker plant in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
pnwag.net

USDA Producers Earned More For Their Commodities In August

Crop and livestock producers reported gains in what they received for their commodities during the month of August. That, according to Rod Bain, resulted in a 2.3% increase in USDA’s latest Agricultural Prices Report. If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans fall to near 10-month low on USDA harvest report

CANBERRA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday and hit their lowest level in nearly 10 months, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said farmers were ahead of market expectations in their harvesting. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active soybean futures on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Yield data drives decision-making

Matt Miles, Kelly Garrett, and Kevin Matthews are rolling through harvest on their way to an earlier than usual finish. Yields and trial results are already influencing crop plans for next season. Matt Miles - McGehee, Arkansas. Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans,...
AGRICULTURE
kmaland.com

USDA Grain Stocks Report Shows Lower Numbers in Corn, Beans, Wheat

(KMAland) -- The USDA’s National Ag Statistics Service released its Grain Stocks Report that showed a significant drop in corn and soybean stocks compared to last year. Joe Vaclavik, President of Standard Grain in Nashville, Tennessee, says the numbers were sharply lower compared to 2020. “They were sharply lower versus...
NASHVILLE, TN
agdaily.com

Small-scale farmers eligible for more pandemic aid

If you’re a small-scale farmer, food processor or distributor, or farmers market and have been financially impacted by COVID-19, you may be able to access up to $20,000 to recover costs related to the pandemic. The National Center for Appropriate Technology is helping producers access these dollars through the USDA’s...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans drop to over 9-mth low on higher U.S. stocks

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid for a third consecutive session on Monday to their lowest in more than nine months as higher U.S. stocks weighed on the market. Wheat fell for the first time in four sessions, while corn lost ground. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA vaccine candidate is effective against African swine fever

In an achievement the USDA described as a major step for science and agriculture, scientists at the Agricultural Research Service have developed a vaccine candidate that protects hogs from the deadly African swine fever. In the journal Transboundary and Emerging Diseases, the researchers said, “To our knowledge, this is the first report” of a vaccine candidate that is effective in Asian and European breeds of hogs.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat jumps nearly 1% as USDA pegs stocks at 14-year low

CANBERRA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose nearly 1% on Friday to linger near a three-week high as a widely watched U.S. Department report estimated supplies were at a 14-year low. Soybeans edged lower as the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged larger-than-expected U.S. supplies, while corn also ticked...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat continues rally to 1-month high on low U.S. supply

* USDA pegged U.S. wheat stocks, production below expectations * Corn steady as wheat spillover counters bigger than expected stocks * Soybeans near 9-month low after USDA stocks figure well above expectations (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat extended gains on Friday to a one-month high as the market reacted to official data pegging U.S. wheat stocks at a 14-year low. Corn edged higher as support from wheat countered pressure from a bigger than expected estimate of U.S. corn supplies in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) quarterly stocks report on Thursday. Soybeans edged lower, trading near a nine-month low, after the USDA also put stocks of the oilseed above average market expectations. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 1.6% at $7.37-1/4 a bushel by 1053 GMT. It earlier reached its highest since Aug. 30 at $7.39-1/2 as it added to a 2.1% jump on Thursday. The USDA's estimate of wheat stocks on Sept. 1, as well as a separate estimate of 2021 U.S. wheat production, both came in below the average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll. "The USDA's latest wheat production and inventory estimates were the catalyst for the gains," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. In Europe, benchmark December wheat on Euronext rose as much as 2.5% to a contract high of 264.50 euros ($306.40) a tonne, as the U.S. supply data added to support from a weaker euro and brisk export demand for European wheat, traders said. CBOT corn was up 0.2% at $5.38 a bushel, after closing slightly lower on Thursday. Corn also found support in harvest delays in major exporter Ukraine, as well as reduced production prospects in the European Union. CBOT soybeans were down 0.2% at $12.53-3/4 a bushel, after slipping on Thursday to their lowest since late December at $12.49. U.S. soybean stocks were pegged at 256 million bushels, down 51% from a year earlier but above the entire range of trade estimates in the Reuters pre-report poll. Prices at 1053 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 737.25 11.75 1.62 640.50 15.11 CBOT corn 538.00 1.25 0.23 484.00 11.16 CBOT soy 1253.75 -2.25 -0.18 1311.00 -4.37 Paris wheat Dec 263.75 5.75 2.23 192.50 37.01 Paris maize Nov 235.00 4.25 1.84 219.00 7.31 Paris rape Nov 638.50 -0.25 -0.04 418.25 52.66 WTI crude oil 74.43 -0.60 -0.80 48.52 53.40 Euro/dlr 1.16 0.00 0.03 1.2100 -4.26 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.8633 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Ramakrishnan M., Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE

