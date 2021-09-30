U.S. farmers produced more soybeans, hold more stocks, USDA reports

CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Steady to up 1 cent per bushel * CBOT wheat futures steady to firm on worries about tightening U.S. and global supplies. CBOT December wheat reached $7.59 a bushel, its highest since Aug. 17, before paring gains, while K.C. and MGEX futures declined. * Russian wheat export prices rose for 12th consecutive week, supported by robust demand and strength in CBOT and Euronext wheat futures, analysts said. * The supplement to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments report showed large speculators expanded their net short position in CBOT wheat by 5,623 contracts in the week to Sept. 28, to 37,069 lots. * For K.C. hard red winter wheat, the CFTC's supplemental report showed large speculators widened their net long position by 9,308 lots, to 22,390 contracts. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 1/4 cent at $7.55-1/2 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last down 2-1/4 cents at $7.57-1/4 and MGEX December spring wheat was last down 1 cent at $9.28. CORN - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn lower in range-bound trade, pressured by declines in soybeans and progress in the ongoing U.S. harvest. CBOT December corn stayed inside of Friday's trading range in early moves. Fresh export demand may lend support. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 426,800 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico. * The supplement to the CFTC's weekly commitments report showed large speculators widened their net long position in CBOT corn futures by 10,911 contracts in the week to Sept. 28, to 170,126 lots. * CBOT December corn last traded down 2-1/2 cents at $5.39 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Soybean futures extended their decline for a third straight session in early moves, pressured by larger-than-expected Sept. 1 supplies, U.S. harvest pressure and worries about trade with top global soy buyer China. * U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will seek new talks with China over its failure to keep promises made in a "Phase 1" trade deal struck with former president Donald Trump, but will not pursue "Phase 2" negotiations over Beijing's state subsidies and other structural issues. * The most-active soybean futures contract fell to $12.35 in early moves, the lowest on a continuous chart since December. * Brazilian farmers have planted 4% of the country's soybean crop, compared with 2% in the same period last year, according to a survey by agribusiness consultancy AgRural. * The supplement to the CFTC's weekly commitments report showed large speculators expanded their net long position in CBOT soybeans by 4,616 contracts in the week to Sept. 28, to 9,180 lots. * November soybeans were last down 7-3/4 cents at $12.38-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

