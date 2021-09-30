CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

More Schools in Tri-County Area Added to COVID Outbreak List

By Jim Maurice
WJON
 4 days ago
ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health has updated its weekly list of school buildings with an outbreak of COVID-19. Local schools on the list this week include Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School and High School, Sartell Middle School, High School, and Riverview Intermediate in Sartell, St. Cloud Tech High School, Oak Hill Community School in St. Cloud, and Prince of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud, Becker Middle School, ROCORI High School, Zimmerman Middle School and High School, Spectrum High School in Elk River, Avon Elementary, Eden Valley Elementary, and Sauk Centre Secondary.

WJON

This Age Group Is Not Returning to the Workforce in Central MN

Almost everyone is hiring right now in Central Minnesota. St. Cloud State Economist King Banaian joined me on WJON today. He says the age group that hasn't returned to the workforce the most is those who are 55 years of age and older. Banaian says many of them may have chosen to retire early and some have decided that they didn't need to continue to work that part-time job they had held.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Joseph Expected to End Water Ban

ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph City Council is expected to lift the watering ban at their meeting Monday night. The ban has been in effect since July, when the Department of Natural Resources issued a drought warning. St. Joe residents have not been able to water their lawn at...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
WJON

[OPINION] The Top 10 Places to Get Tacos in St. Cloud According to Yelp

I love tacos. My dog is a taco for Halloween every year, I have gone multiple Halloweens myself as a Taco Bell hot sauce packet, my heart basically is wrapped in a warm corn shell. When asked what I want for dinner, the answer is always tacos. Luckily the taco culture in central Minnesota gets it and there are so many incredible places to get a plate of tacos around the area. Here are the top 10 according to Yelp*.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Central Minnesota Arts Organizations Implement New COVID Policies

ST. CLOUD -- Three central Minnesota arts organizations are implementing some new mitigation strategies. The Paramount Center for the Arts, the Fine Arts Series at the College of Saint Benedict/Saint John's University and the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra will be requiring all spectators 12-years-old and older to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to the event or proof of vaccination.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Hosting Veteran Suicide Prevention Event

ST. CLOUD -- Minnesota loses more than 100 Veterans a year to suicide. To help put an end to this tragedy, St. Cloud is hosting a Veteran Suicide Prevention event Saturday. The event will help you learn how to identify Veterans at risk and receive resources to help combat Veteran suicide.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

2022 St. Cloud City Road Improvement Projects to be Record Setting

St. Cloud is planning to resurface more than 20 miles of roads in 2022. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says this is the most they've done in the city since they've kept track of this over the past 20-plus years. He says projects will be all over the city with work being done on Traverse Road and Cooper Avenue just to name a couple. He says a map will be sent out to St. Cloud residents in the mail soon detailing the improvements and they are also available on the city's website.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

COVID-19 Numbers Surpass Spring Surge at St. Cloud Hospital

The COVID-19 numbers at St. Cloud Hospital and within CentraCare have increased to the point where they have now surpassed the spring surge numbers. That according to CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris. He says they have 75 positive COVID-19 patients within CentraCare with more than 60 at St. Cloud Hospital. Dr. Morris says they have 20 people in the ICU/Critical Care Unit with 19 of those on ventilators. Morris says only 1 person in the ICU/Critical Care Unit has been vaccinated and that person is above 65 years of age. Morris says "most of the people we are caring for are unvaccinated." He says 11 total vaccinated people are currently hospitalized and all are older than 65.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Minnesota Now Detecting COVID in this Gross Thing

Science. It's the thing that shows us what we need to know and how to proceed with most things in this world. One of which is sickness. And what better way to detect what is happening with our bodies (population as a whole) than to check people's waste. Yep, I'm talking about poop.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Foley Fire Department Hosts Open House

FOLEY -- Fire prevention week is next week and Foley Fire Department is hosting its annual open house Saturday. It is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and features free hot dogs, free pumpkins, and a fire demonstration. They will also have materials about fire prevention for kids and adults.
FOLEY, MN
WJON

Sauk Rapids-Rice Football Looks to Stay Unbeaten; HS Schedule

The Sauk Rapids-Rice football team is off to a 4-0 start after downing Cambridge-Isanti 33-7 last Friday. The Storm will host Bemidji at 7 p.m. tonight. Bemidji is 1-2 but is coming off a 19-6 win over Brainerd last week. The Storm and Bemidji have one common opponent, Alexandria. Bemidji lost to Alexandria 38-20 on September 10. Sauk Rapids defeated Alexandria 27-13 on September 17.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Becker School District Has 2 Referendum Questions on Nov. Ballot

BECKER -- After failing by just 11 votes in May, the Becker school district is bringing a referendum back to the voters. The ballot in the spring had just one question and asked for $37.5 million while this fall's ballot has two questions with the first one asking for the $37.5 million and a second question looking for an additional $6.8 million.
BECKER, MN
WJON

Clear Lake Deer Farm Received Deer From CWD-Positive Farm

ST. PAUL -- A Clear Lake deer farm is one of two Minnesota deer farms that received animals from a Wisconsin farm where chronic wasting disease was discovered last month. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the Clear Lake location received three deer from the Wisconsin farm in the fall of 2017. Two of those animals were killed in early 2021 and no chronic wasting disease was detected. A third deer is still alive and the owner is awaiting payment before making the animal available for testing.
CLEAR LAKE, MN
WJON

Sartell Public Safety Open House Set for October 9th

Sartell is planning a Fire Department and Public Safety open house for Saturday October 9th from 1-4 p.m. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says they moved the event from a traditional Thursday night to Saturday afternoon to allow for more of the public to attend. A state patrol helicopter is scheduled to come in and land, a kitchen fire demonstration will take place with other activities planned. Fitzthum says this is a family friendly event. He says they couldn't hold an open house in 2020 due to the pandemic to show off the new $13 Million public safety facility so they are doing it next week on Fire Safety Prevention week. He also says kindergartners in Sartell will get a tour of the facility next week.
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Duck Hunt Most Successful in This Area of the State

The Duck hunting season got off to great start last weekend in Minnesota as a whole. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He joined me on WJON this week. He says the hunt was better in Central and northern Minnesota that it was in southern Minnesota due in part to the drought. He says a lot of wood ducks, teal and blue and green winged ducks were harvested this past weekend. Schmitt says a "decent" amount of mallards were also taken. He says the best shooting is the first hour to hour and a half of the day when the sun comes up.
HOBBIES
WJON

St. Cloud State University Adds New Student Program

ST. CLOUD -- Huskies Advance is a new program available to students at St. Cloud State University. Peggy Sarnicki, Interim Director of Huskies Advance says students choose from one of six tracks: environmental sustainability, civic engagement, leadership, social justice, international engagement, and entrepreneurship. Within that they complete four experiences. One,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

