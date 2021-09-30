CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 3: October 6 Release and Speculations Based on Previous Episodes

By Lokesh Bhardwaj
gizmostory.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popular American medical drama web television show Chicago Med has arrived with its new seventh season on the screens. The series was aired on NBC in 2005, and for over a decade, the series has been one of the most demanded television franchises. The whole story for the series is all about the lives focused on a doctor and a nurse who is working at the fictional Gaffney Medical Centre.

gizmostory.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tell-Tale TV

Chicago Fire Review: Mayday (Season 10 Episode 1)

The members of Firehouse 51 put their lives on the line on a regular basis, and by now we’re used to the big cliffhangers Chicago Fire is known for. And even if they don’t end in a casualty, the effects are always still felt. On Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
celebratingthesoaps.com

Chicago Med: Yaya DaCosta Drops Bombshell April And Ethan Bombshell

Chicago Med star Yaya DaCosta, who played April Sexton, quickly became a fan favorite. Viewers watched April face challenges both personally and professionally, including her relationship with Ethan Choi (Brian Tee). And Chicago Med fans became invested in hoping April would find happiness in her romantic life and career. We...
CHICAGO, IL
talesbuzz.com

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 2 TV promo and synopsis

Chicago P.D. Season 9 is off and running, with Voight falling back into some bad habits. Now, though, he has taken Upton along for the ride. On the Chicago P.D. season premiere, we saw Intelligence continue the case against the people who had shot Officer Kim Burgess and murdered the son of Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller.
CHICAGO, IL
epicstream.com

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 3 Spoilers: Dylan And Will Face A Dishonest Patient

NBC’s Chicago Med has everything we want -- it has drama, light-hearted comedy, and thrilling, but most of all, the TV series hits close to home. Chicago Med is the third installment of Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment Chicago franchise. It follows the doctors and nurses working in the emergency department of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, and it has some very intense episodes, which we can’t wait to watch.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Platt
Person
Nick Gehlfuss
Person
Steven Weber
Person
Kristen Hager
gizmostory.com

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 1: Septembe 30 Release and How Many Episodes Will Be There?

Grey’s Anatomy is a medical drama TV series that is broadcasted on ABC( American Broadcasting Company), the show has seventeen seasons, and the eighteenth season will be releasing on September 30, 2021. The show depicts the lives of surgical interns and residents who become well-experienced doctors and are trying to balance their professional as well as personal lives. This show was created by Shonda Rhimes.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’ Showrunner Dick Wolf Reveals Gross Behind-the-Scenes Trick Used in Wednesday’s Episode

These days, special effects seem to have captured the TV and movie-going audiences’ imagination. But if you ask us, there’s nothing quite like some well-executed practical effects. Whether it’s a big explosion or something simple as a cup full of prop liquid, the teams responsible for putting stuff like that together are criminally under-celebrated. “Chicago Med” co-creator Dick Wolf’s production company is doing their part to change that.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’ Props Team Built Extremely-Lifelike Dummy To Serve As Motorcycle Crash Victim in Wednesday’s Episode

Television dramas have become even more engaging and shocking as technology has grown and advanced. Additionally, props and sets appear ever-more realistic. However, as far as realism goes, I think we can all agree NBC‘s “Chicago Med” takes the cake this time after viewing these insane photos of an incredibly realistic dummy. Check it out below.
CHICAGO, IL
gizmostory.com

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: When To Expect Release For The Series?

The Sweet Magnolias books by Sheryl Woods are the basis for the American romantic drama Sweet Magnolias. The series was developed and adapted by Sheryl J. Anderson. On May 19, 2020, Netflix released the series. Season 2 was announced in July of 2020. This movie follows three best friends from...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Web Television#Television Show#American#Nbc
gizmostory.com

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 22: October 1 Release and What You Should Know Before Watching It?

Dynasty is a 2017 television series based in America and is inspired by a television series called Dynasty that aired in the1980s. Dynasty revolves around the lives of family members of two very influential and wealthy American families, The Carrington’s, and the complexities in their professional and personal lives. The series has been running for four seasons and season 4 is currently on air, with episode 22 releasing on October 1, 2021.
TV SERIES
gizmostory.com

Better Things Season 5: What Latest News Do We Have Regarding Cast and Release Date?

Better Things is an American comedy-drama series that was first aired in the year 2016. The series was developed by Louise C.K and Pamela Aldon for the FX. The series has gained quite a lot of popularity and has been running successfully for the last 4 seasons. Better Things has received quite a lot of appreciation from the critics and the audience and has been recipients of some prestigious awards for its raw examination of working motherhood and is full of feminist energy and stamina, consistently cutting new grounds.
TV SERIES
gizmostory.com

Riverdale Season 5 Finale (Episode 19): October 6 Release and Speculations Based on Previous Episodes

Riverdale is an American teen television series. This teen series is based on Archie Comics characters. The series is produced by Michael Grassi, Jon Goldwater, Greg Berlanti, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter, and J. B. Moranville under production company Berlanti Productions, Archie Comics, CBS Studios, and Warner Bros. Television. It has...
TV SERIES
gizmostory.com

Alice In Borderland Season 2: Why Netflix Might Release Trailer for The Show in October?

Inspired from Haro Aso’s manga in the same name as the series, Alice in Borderland has been the directorial venture of Shinsuke Sato. Japan’s scientific thriller suspense drama initially made its debut on Netflix with its season 1 in December of 2020 and received a good response from viewers. Yasuko Kuramitsu, Yoshiki Watabe, and Sato have penned the episodes of the show.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
Journal Inquirer

Tom Bergeron lands a new hosting job

There were several things you never saw on TV years ago — Perry Mason lose a case, Joe Mannix lose a fight, Frank Cannon lose his appetite, or Wink Martindale lose his smile. Martindale, a veteran game-show host of the ’70s, seemed to have that smile surgically attached to his...
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy