I have lived in this area most of my life and every so often I need to be reminded of the beauty around me. Lake George is one of the most beautiful lakes in the entire country in my opinion and I sometimes take it for granted. It is so close and there is always something to do here year-round. On a trip to Lake George with Jenn's family, I was reintroduced to the beauty that Lake George possesses. I plan on making another visit soon when the foliage is in full bloom. The fall colors make it even more breathtaking. I have to do a better job of appreciating what is so close by.

LAKE GEORGE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO