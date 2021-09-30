CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mechanicville, NY

Oh Deer! An Open Letter to the Beautiful Deer I See on my Morning Commute

By Chrissy
Hot 99.1
Hot 99.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I live in Mechanicville and I drive back roads and farm roads to get to work. Each morning, before dawn I see at least four or five deer in the fields as I pass through. Some of them are closer to the road than others. But I wanted to tell these beautiful animals that my lights are not enticing and not to jump out at my car.

hot991.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lite 98.7

Take A Scary Halloween Boat Tour Of Underground Caves In Upstate New York

There's a pretty unique Halloween attraction waiting for you near Buffalo. A haunted tour and underground boat ride. Sounds amazing right?. The Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride near Buffalo offers the public an exciting guided tour where you'll explore Erie Canal Locks constructed in 1842. Check out some of the amazing photos below to see what it's all about. This Halloween season you can enjoy the walking lantern tour too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FL Radio Group

Avoiding Collisions with Deer

When it comes to car accidents with deer, October through December are the most dangerous months, according to Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike. His office has some tips to help avoid collisions with deer throughout the state. Deer are most active during dusk and dawn so one should pay extra...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanicville, NY
WNYT

Wrong-way Northway crash victim also waiting for new kidney

Alcohol played a role in a head-on crash on the Northway earlier this week, where the driver was going the wrong way. The crash happened on Tuesday, when police say 59-year-old Cynthia Murphy of South Glens Falls got on the highway in Lake George at Exit 21, and headed south in the northbound lanes.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Open Letter#Beautiful Animals#My Day#Hrv
highcountryshopper.com

Deer and Elk Hunters Can Keep an Eye on Mailbox for Chronic Wasting Disease Mandatory Testing Letter

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has selected specific deer and elk hunts for mandatory chronic wasting disease testing in 2021 to inform how and where to fight the spread of CWD. Beginning in early October, CPW will be sending letters to Colorado rifle season hunters who have been selected for mandatory CWD testing. CPW will require mandatory submission of CWD test samples (heads) from all elk and deer harvested during rifle seasons from specific hunts to better evaluate the infection levels of CWD in herds. There will be no charge for mandatory testing. Find the hunt codes selected for mandatory testing of deer on pages 22–32 and elk on pages 41–52 of the 2021 Colorado Big Game Brochure.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Bradford Era

Archery hunting for deer opens Saturday across Pa.

Pennsylvania’s 71st statewide archery hunting season for deer opens Saturday, running through Friday, Nov. 19, and with a winter archery season Dec. 27-Jan. 17. A record 373,700 hunters bought archery licenses last year, an increase of 9% over 2019, when 341,847 licenses were purchased. A little more than 5,500 participants hunted in Pennsylvania’s first archery season in 1951.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hot 99.1

Help! Is New York DEC Trying to Evict these Wolves from Their Adirondack Home?

The Adirondack Wildlife Refuge in Wilmington, New York is in danger of being shut down after nearly 20 years of taking in injured animals, mending them and giving them a place to live out their lives. According to a video shared on the AWR Facebook page, the charitable organization has been hit with violations from the Department of Environmental Conservation and are being asked to re-home their Ambassador Animals, including their wolves.
WILMINGTON, NY
islandfreepress.org

“Oh deer, we missed the boat” – Video captures unusual Hatteras ferry visitors

Apparently, humans aren’t the only species that have made a late-night arrival to the Hatteras ferry, only to discover that they have missed the boat. Brian McArthur, who works nights at the Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry terminal, caught a family of deer checking out the scene of the quiet, after-hours ferry docks as they examined the boat ramp, and seemingly realized that the midnight ferry had already departed.
ANIMALS
goodhousekeeping.com

I Took My Family on a Weekend Getaway to Saratoga Springs to Reset

Given the introduction of new variants and the current state of COVID-19 transmission rates, traveling is, well, a lot to deal with right now — especially if you’re traveling with kids under the age of 12. Of course, safety is paramount, and given the great losses we’ve seen over the course of the pandemic, a case of cabin fever is a small price to pay. Still, after a year-plus of being cooped up at home with my husband and six-year-old son, I was itching to go somewhere new.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hastings Star Gazette

Fall turkey hunting, antlerless-only deer season opens soon

The Minnesota fall turkey hunting season offers hunters a challenge and another way to experience the outdoors in October. Fall turkey season is open from Saturday, Oct. 2, through Sunday, Oct. 31. Hunters are allowed to take one turkey of either sex during the fall season. Fall turkey hunters may...
LIFESTYLE
bowhunter.com

The Subtleties Of Calling Deer

There's a lot more to calling-in whitetails than just blowing on a call or banging antlers together. I admit. My bilingual language skills crossing over to the world of whitetails has been a learning curve with multiple highs and lows. Like many experiences, a few successes here and there give you confidence to push the envelope, not unlike brushing up on a foreign language via a guidebook during a flight to that country. A couple of impromptu catchphrases, where a citizen acknowledged your intentions, prodded you to push the limits of language. Before long, you decide to engage in an exchange of restaurant menu options that unbeknownst to you, turned out to be a discussion of toilet water color. So much for your attempt at United Nations diplomacy. The same can be true of talking to whitetails. Instead of an extended dialogue, consider embracing the subtleties of the give and take.
ANIMALS
nwaonline.com

Deer report helps with scouting

Hunters interested in scouting a new piece of public land may want to take a look at the recently published 2020-21 Arkansas Deer Summary Report. The report, produced each year by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission deer program coordinators, includes data collected from checked harvests as well as voluntary hunter surveys during the season. It gives detailed breakdowns of statewide harvest and offers insight on biological data, such as body weight and antler size of deer seen and harvested by hunters.
DEER, AR
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy