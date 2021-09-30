Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 3: October 6 Release and Speculations Based on Previous Episodes

After tonight’s big premiere, where are things going to go on Chicago Med season 7 episode 2? There’s a lot to dive into here!. Let’s start things off with this: Isn’t it nice that we know a little bit about Dylan Scott and Stevie Hammer already? Even though these two characters are new to this world, at the same time they don’t feel like complete strangers. We’ve got a couple of interesting tidbits about them already, and it’s also nice to have Will back at the hospital. We’re still curious to learn a little more about how his time away changed him, but that’s something we’ll probably get some more updates on over time. (The same probably goes for how Will and Crockett both are dealing with Natalie’s exit.)

