The RockShow Tasted Two Terrific Top Secret Monster Flavors

By Wes
FMX 94.5
FMX 94.5
 4 days ago
It's good to be the kings of the morning. We got hooked up with super-advanced sample cans of two new Monster flavors and they were delicious. I do not drink coffee and I never developed a taste for it. I used to slam a Double Gulp from the 7-11 to get my caffeine then Monster came along to give me a push start in the morning (the flavor of the other one just always put me off). I start each day with a Monster Ultra, Monster Ultra Sunrise, or A Monster Ultra Grape. These blasts of refreshing deliciousness activate the funny cells in my body (and sometimes my bowels too). I guess at this point you've figured out that I am a for real, Monster lover, and those of you who know, know.

FMX 94.5

Here’s What It Feels Like To Be A Non Coffee Drinker In A Coffee Drinking World

We're going to talk about some things here. It's National Coffee Day and I hope you coffee drinkers have a great day. I never developed a taste of coffee even though I'm a caffeine freak. I have no problem telling you that I used to start the morning with a caffeine pill and a Double Gulp from the Seven-Eleven (I like to live dangerously). These days I go full glass of tee, diet coke, then a Monster (yup I'm going to explode someday).
DRINKS
FMX 94.5

13 Delicious, Wacky & Terrible Trick-or-Treats From a Lubbock Candy Aisle

I always love exploring the candy aisle around Halloween. It seems to me that the candy selections out there for Halloween are getting better. There are more chocolates and brand names and less of generic lollypops and nasty black & orange peanut chews. Even with that said, there's one on here that will get your house toilet papered so read on to avoid that.
LUBBOCK, TX
