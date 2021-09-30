Right-Wing Podcaster Smears School Board Members as ‘Predators’ and ‘Child Abusers’ Over Trans-Inclusive Policy
Alliance Defending Freedom, a massive religious-right legal group, streamed live video of a protest rally outside a Loudoun County school board meeting in northern Virginia Tuesday night, at which local parents and teachers opposing the school district’s transgender-inclusive policy were joined by representatives from the right-wing political groups FreedomWorks and Heritage Action, along with right-wing author and podcaster Matt Walsh.meaws.com
