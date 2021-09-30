Right-Wing Podcaster Smears School Board Members as ‘Predators’ and ‘Child Abusers’ Over Trans-Inclusive Policy

The Albert Lea school board voted 4-2 to pass parameters pertaining to the district’s new universal masking policy. Under the new guidelines, the district will remain with a universal masking policy until the Freeborn County COVID-19 daily case rates, provided by the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, drop below 150 cases per 100,000 people for seven consecutive days. If, after the masking mandate has been lifted, the county’s daily case rate rises above the 150 per 100,000 threshold, the superintendent will direct the district to resume universal masking for all kindergarten through 12th-grade students and staff.

14 DAYS AGO