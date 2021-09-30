CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga County sees fourth COVID related death this week

 4 days ago
Cayuga County has passed the threshold of 1,000 COVID-19 cases this month with their fourth COVID death this week.

A 50-year-old male resident died due to complications from COVID.

He is now the 102nd death the county has seen since March of 2020. He’s also one of the younger ones.

The youngest death for the county so far was a woman in her 30s this week, and after that it was a man in his 40s in April of 2020.

This wave started in August with 747 new cases reported in August and six deaths.

The peak appears to have happened with numbers slowly decreasing by the week for positive cases and hospitalizations.

