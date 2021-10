Bringing an undefeated record to the New Berlin Pretzel Classic volleyball tournament this past weekend, the Southeastern Lady Suns had to be considered one of the major favorites to come away with the championship trophy. But they faced three opponents in preliminary pool play that had different notions of that outcome. Action began for pool play on Friday night, September 17th, and continued to the day’s first match on Saturday. Here are the highlights of the matches going in.

NEW BERLIN, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO