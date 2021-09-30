CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedes look to tame Tigers at Homecoming Game

By Rebecca Steward
It’s a big week for Swede football as they take on the Mitchell Tigers in the homecoming game on Oct. 1 at Gothenburg High School. The Tigers bring a 3-2 record to town and coach Craig Haake said that the Swedes would look to get their first win of the season this week by executing a simple game plan.

