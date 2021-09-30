CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

4 Useful Things You Can Do After Buying A House

By Allen Brown
laguestlist.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomebuyers Need To Prepare For The Rigors Of Homeownership. If you are a first-time homeowner then when you get the keys to your house, you will feel like you have come to the end of a marathon. Indeed you have achieved a great feat in life and kudos to you for all your efforts. However, after you have popped the champagne and settled into the feeling of being a homeowner, you need to know that there are certain useful things that you can do after buying your house.

laguestlist.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

The Single Best Thing You Can Do If You Want a Cleaner, Less Cluttered Kitchen

Maybe you want to get your kitchen clean and in order? But you just can’t find the motivation to actually do it? Here it is: Plan on having people over! Allow me to explain. If you’re frustrated about the messes that always seem to accumulate in your kitchen — and how infrequently they get cleaned — planning to have people over (even if it’s just a small gathering of close, vaccinated friends) can be a near-instant fix.
HOME & GARDEN
towardsdatascience.com

6 Amazing Things You Can Do With Python Lists

One of the most common data structures that we use in Python is lists and we use this data structure in almost every project that we make in Python. Therefore, having knowledge of some tricks related to lists will not only make your job easier but sometimes they are more efficient than the straightforward code that we frequently write.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Motley Fool

3 Things You Can Do to Snag a Lower Mortgage Rate

Here's how to lock in as low a rate as possible on a home loan. There's a reason so many people are clamoring to buy homes these days. Mortgage rates are sitting near historic lows, which means if you sign up for a home loan today, you might spend less money on interest than you normally would.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Insurance#Plumbing#Warranties
Lexington Clipper-Herald

Newly constructed houses you can buy in Lexington

Home sits on two lots and is spacious inside and out. Five bedrooms that are large and two with walk in closets. Main floor is open concept, ideal for family! Large island in kitchen which is open to the family room with gas fireplace. Basement with 2nd family room, potential theater room, and lots of storage. Three car attached garage and a detached oversized one car. Deck and patio in rear.
LEXINGTON, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
homedit.com

Easy Ways To Update Your Home Without Remodeling

Have you been thinking about renovating or remodeling your home but don’t want to put in the money or the effort? Well, there are plenty of ways that you can update your home and improve it without lifting a hammer. Today, we’re going to take a look at a few...
INTERIOR DESIGN
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Fortune

The housing market is slowing—but don’t mistake it for a crash

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Since bottoming out this spring, the number of U.S. homes for sale is up 31%. That has coincided with a 20% drop in the share of sales that involve bidding wars and a leveling off in the rate of home appreciation. The data is pretty clear: The housing market is slowing.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy