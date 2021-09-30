With humor, 'Venom 2' leans into relationships

Get one taste of the Sichuan delicacies at Café China, nestled in the heart of midtown, and you understand why the restaurant has earned a Michelin star. The only thing better than biting into spicy cumin lamb, slowly simmered to perfection with onion, cilantro, and chili peppers, is transitioning to a bowl of cold noodles with a peanut sauce whose intense tang belies its understated presentation. The mooncakes transport you to the heart of Chengdu; the braised pork belly makes you reconsider the meaning of food, of love, of life. Unfortunately—for me and everyone else in the restaurant, but especially for the terrified owners of Café China who personally set this menu—my dinner guest isn’t enthralled by the magic of the Sichuan peppercorn.

