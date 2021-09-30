CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With humor, 'Venom 2' leans into relationships

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is best when it's not trying to be a comic book movie. That fact may not bode especially well for future spinoffs and integrations within the so-called "Spider-Verse," but one senses that director Andy Serkis, screenwriter Kelly Marcel and star/producer Tom Hardy are aware of this weakness. And they made the smart choice to lean into the oddball relationship between Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote Venom.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Kelly Marcel
Person
Reid Scott
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Tom Hardy
Person
Andy Serkis
Daily Herald

