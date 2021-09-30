With humor, 'Venom 2' leans into relationships
"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is best when it's not trying to be a comic book movie. That fact may not bode especially well for future spinoffs and integrations within the so-called "Spider-Verse," but one senses that director Andy Serkis, screenwriter Kelly Marcel and star/producer Tom Hardy are aware of this weakness. And they made the smart choice to lean into the oddball relationship between Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote Venom.www.dailyherald.com
