No. 18 Fresno St faces Hawaii looking for 4th straight win

By KALANI TAKASE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU -- No. 18 Fresno State will look to continue making noise this weekend, even if everything around the Bulldogs is silent. The Bulldogs will be seeking a fourth straight victory Saturday when they visit Hawaii, which won't allow fans in the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex because of local government mandates barring large gatherings due to COVID-19 concerns. Hawaii is the only one of 130 FBS programs not allowing fans in the stands.

