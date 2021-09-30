Study Outlines Top Scams on Popular Social Media Apps

In recent years the use of social media has become increasingly prominent in business as a means of advertisement and growing a startup from the ground up. 52% of social media marketers believed that it positively influences their company’s sales. This is because social media helps to connect a business to its customers, increase awareness about its brand and naturally boost sales. Furthermore, with a monthly active base of users exceeding 3.5 billion, social media use in business will only become more prevalent. However, as it does, it is important for businesses to remember phones are not obsolete yet, far from it – they may yet be the factor customers rely on to decide between the businesses saturating social media.

INTERNET ・ 11 DAYS AGO