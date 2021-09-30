CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Skip Bayless on Russ Westbrook's plans to push Anthony Davis: This shows why AD and LeBron won't win with him I UNDISPUTED

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewest Los Angeles Laker Russell Westbrook is already taking on a leadership with his new team. Russ praised his big man Anthony Davis as 'the ultimate weapon.' He also vowed to push AD 'every single night' as he, Davis, and LeBron James embark on a title run. Skip Bayless explains why he is not a fan of Russ's comments and how it shows why 'AD and LeBron will not win with him.'

Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
chatsports.com

DeAndre Jordan Excited To Play With Lakers’ Big 3 Of LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook

All the talk revolving around the Los Angeles Lakers is their new “Big 3” of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. The star-studded trio will be tasked with leading the Lakers on their quest to capture banner No. 18, though they will not have to do it alone as they have got plenty of veteran help. One of those players is DeAndre Jordan, who has already accepted his role and is excited to play for Los Angeles.
NBA
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Skip Bayless
ClutchPoints

LeBron James calls out doubters on Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis fit

Russell Westbrook is arguably the worst high-volume three-point shooter in NBA history, and hasn’t exactly made sustained efforts in the past to diversify his offensive game when sharing the floor with another high-usage superstar. LeBron James, obviously, is aware of those concerns and others about Westbrook’s fit with the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s just not buying into them like so many league followers who expect their partnership to crumble on the game’s biggest stage.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Report: Anthony Davis at Center and Lakers' Expected Lineup with LeBron, Westbrook

Despite the signings of Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan, it looks like we're getting a healthy dose of Anthony Davis, NBA starting center, this season. Bill Oram, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the Lakers are heading into camp with the expectation that Davis will start at center, with Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Wayne Ellington and Trevor Ariza filling out the remaining starting spots. Talen Horton-Tucker is also expected to be given a chance to win a starting job as well.
NBA
chatsports.com

LeBron James says he’s looking forward to playing with an ‘angry’ Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis’ 2020-21 season was equal parts disappointing and frustrating. A shortened summer led to a version of Davis that wasn’t prepared for the start of the season. By the time the wheels started turning and Davis looked to be returning to himself, an injury sidelined him and further doomed the Lakers season.
NBA
ABC30 Fresno

Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook vows to push Anthony Davis 'every single night'

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Following their first official practice together as teammates, Russell Westbrook dubbed Anthony Davis"the ultimate weapon" and vowed to maximize the big man's impact for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. "He's one of a kind," Westbrook said of Davis on Wednesday. "There's nobody like him who...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn signs with LeBron, Anthony Davis’s agent

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn will sign with Rich Paul and Klutch Sports. “Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn has signed with Klutch Sports Group, league sources told ESPN. Undrafted out of college, Nunn has averaged 15 pts and 3 ast per game in his first two seasons in the league with the Miami Heat and figures to have a prominent role in L.A.’s title hunt.”
NBA
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Russell Westbrook Calls Anthony Davis the 'Ultimate Weapon,' 'One of a Kind'

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is holding himself accountable to help Anthony Davis remain one of the NBA's best players. Westbrook discussed the partnership he'll have with Davis in the pick-and-roll and called him the "ultimate weapon." "He's one of a kind," the 2016-17 MVP said. "There's nobody like...
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
lakers365.com

LeBron James Might Have Insulted Carmelo Anthony In Praise Of Anthony Davis

It's clear that it's all systems go for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are they are set to open training camp in the next few days. The Lakers are hellbent on returning to the NBA Finals after a mediocre stint last season, largely due to a string of injuries to LeBron and Anthony Davis. But both are returning with a clean bill of health and The King already issued a warning to the rest of the NBA about an angry version of AD.
NBA
chatsports.com

LeBron James, Anthony Davis discuss differences between last two preseasons

Last December, the Lakers limped into media day, both physically and literally, barely two months removed from winning a title inside the bubble in Orlando. In fact, just 54 days passed between the Lakers capturing the franchise’s 17th title and their title defense unofficially began with media day. If there...
NBA
FanSided

Rajon Rondo says he’s only on the Lakers because of Anthony Davis and LeBron

Despite what many perceived to be a tumultuous rivalry between Rajon Rondo and LeBron James during the first half of the 2010s, the two have grown to be extremely fond of one another. Of course, that bond was molded through the fire, especially when they, alongside Anthony Davis, played pivotal...
NBA
NBC Sports

LeBron James’ fifth ring will require Anthony Davis to play like MVP

LOS ANGELES — For the Lakers to win the West and threaten for banner No. 18 — as oddsmakers favorite to do — the spotlight will be on LeBron James. He turns 37 this season, but last season was in the MVP chase mid-season and will need to be that good again when it matters if he wants his Jordan-tying fifth ring.
NBA

