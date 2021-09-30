Skip Bayless on Russ Westbrook's plans to push Anthony Davis: This shows why AD and LeBron won't win with him I UNDISPUTED
Newest Los Angeles Laker Russell Westbrook is already taking on a leadership with his new team. Russ praised his big man Anthony Davis as 'the ultimate weapon.' He also vowed to push AD 'every single night' as he, Davis, and LeBron James embark on a title run. Skip Bayless explains why he is not a fan of Russ's comments and how it shows why 'AD and LeBron will not win with him.'www.foxsports.com
