Illinois Deer Bow Season Starts Friday
(Peoria, IL) — Hunters are preparing for the start of Illinois’ deer bow season. The season begins Friday, and conservation officers are reminding hunters to immediately tag deer that have been harvested. Conservation officers say they have seen problems in past seasons with correct licenses, habitat stamps, and deer and archery permits. They also are reminding hunters to be aware of their surroundings to ensure they don’t trespass on private land.www.vandaliaradio.com
