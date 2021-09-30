CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-H to host more virtual opportunities this year

By Editor's Desk
mytrimblenews.com
 4 days ago

Sign-ups are open for several Kentucky 4-H virtual clubs and project groups as the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service strives to bring convenient, safe programming to the state’s youth. The expanded virtual offerings are a result of the success of Kentucky 4-H’s virtual programs during 2020-2021. All clubs will...

www.mytrimblenews.com

tigermedianet.com

FHSU, 4-H provide opportunity to change lives, community – and the world

Fort Hays State University exists to improve lives. Our alumni, engaged citizens leaders, use their education and improve the lives of others. This pay-it-forward mission makes our world better. Whether a teacher, banker, nurse, artist, or physicist, our alumni are dedicated professionals who transform their fields and their communities. In...
AGRICULTURE
runnelscountyregister.com

The 4-H Life: Livestock judging

There are more events to participate in with 4-H than you can shake the proverbial stick at. Livestock Judging is just one of those, and it's serious business. The kids learn how to evaluate animals, from steer to heifers, and from lambs to goats to swine. It's a Sunday, 3...
RUNNELS COUNTY, TX
News On 6

OSDH To Host Virtual Career Fair

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is hosting a virtual career fair this week to hire more nurses. State health officials are looking for about 70 nurses to help with COVID-19 vaccines. The hiring event will take place on Wednesday, September 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Positions open...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Will Vaccine Mandate Hurt 4-H Programs?

(Undated) Starting October 18th, Washington government employees, including teachers, police officers, and may others will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Also on that list are 4-H volunteers across the state. Washington lawmakers connected with the farming community worry this mandate will hurt the program and discourage people from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wrcbtv.com

Tennessee Aquarium to host virtual fundraiser

The Tennessee Aquarium will host a fall virtual fundraiser, which will start on Wednesday, September 22. It's part of the nonprofit's mission of connecting people with nature and inspiring them to make educated decisions regarding water and wildlife. The fundraiser will include an auction where people can compete for artwork,...
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Baltimore

While Saying Students Represent A ‘Small Fraction’ Of COVID Cases, Hogan Criticizes School Systems For Not Enrolling In Testing Program

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Only 11 of the state’s 797 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are children, and cases in schools represent “a small fraction” of cases statewide, Gov. Larry Hogan said on Thursday. But the governor also criticized some Maryland school districts for not taking advantage of a state testing program and federal stimulus money to enhance safety in the classroom. On Tuesday, Maryland’s Board of Education reported there have been 4,042 confirmed cases among students in schools statewide and 681 cases among staff members. Since schools reopened, at least 16,559 students have had to quarantine, along with 784 staff members since schools reopened. “The...
BALTIMORE, MD
butlercountytimesgazette.com

North Butler 4-H Club meets

The North Butler 4-H Club met on August 9th, 2021. To start the night, the Club members met outdoors at Wheat State Manor to show the residents the projects they took to the Butler County Fair. The regular business meeting started at 7:00 pm at Emmaus Church. Desiree Ingalsbe, President, called the meeting to order. Cora Brackenridge led the Flag Salute and Ella Amend led the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was answered by 12 members stating “My Favorite Part of the Fair was...” The Treasure and Secretary reports were read. Debora Claassen, Club Leader, presented the Leaders Report. She had the club members name what they took to the fair and were rewarded with candy. She reminded the Club to make a poster and take it to the Potwin Bank for a reward. She also mentions the Kansas State Fair will be coming up in September and several members qualified to take their projects. Lucy Goebel was recognized for having a Birthday in August. The program started with Rustin McLaughlin leading the club in a 4-H Camp song, ”Blue Jay”. Cora Brackenridge did a Project Talk over “Sewing a White Blouse” that she made for the County Fair. Ella Amend presented a Demonstration on “How to Make 3D Paper Roses” and offered a chance for the 4-Hers to make one as well. To end the night, Makenzie Creekmore did a Project Talk on “How to Make a Snowman Decoration”. For recreation, the club participated in a “Color Tag” game led by Hope McLaughlin. Refreshments were provided by the Amend Family. The next scheduled meeting will be September 13th, 2021 at 7:00pm at the Emmaus Church.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
The Dansville Online

Livingston County 4-H is red, white and blue

Preparing the 4-H Building for exhibits at Hemlock Fair is no small undertaking and working through a global pandemic only amplified the challenge this year. But once again Livingston County 4-H members and volunteers met the challenge with grit, fortitude, cheer and a great deal of gratitude. This year’s theme...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY

