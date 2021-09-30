4-H to host more virtual opportunities this year

The North Butler 4-H Club met on August 9th, 2021. To start the night, the Club members met outdoors at Wheat State Manor to show the residents the projects they took to the Butler County Fair. The regular business meeting started at 7:00 pm at Emmaus Church. Desiree Ingalsbe, President, called the meeting to order. Cora Brackenridge led the Flag Salute and Ella Amend led the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was answered by 12 members stating “My Favorite Part of the Fair was...” The Treasure and Secretary reports were read. Debora Claassen, Club Leader, presented the Leaders Report. She had the club members name what they took to the fair and were rewarded with candy. She reminded the Club to make a poster and take it to the Potwin Bank for a reward. She also mentions the Kansas State Fair will be coming up in September and several members qualified to take their projects. Lucy Goebel was recognized for having a Birthday in August. The program started with Rustin McLaughlin leading the club in a 4-H Camp song, ”Blue Jay”. Cora Brackenridge did a Project Talk over “Sewing a White Blouse” that she made for the County Fair. Ella Amend presented a Demonstration on “How to Make 3D Paper Roses” and offered a chance for the 4-Hers to make one as well. To end the night, Makenzie Creekmore did a Project Talk on “How to Make a Snowman Decoration”. For recreation, the club participated in a “Color Tag” game led by Hope McLaughlin. Refreshments were provided by the Amend Family. The next scheduled meeting will be September 13th, 2021 at 7:00pm at the Emmaus Church.

BUTLER COUNTY, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO