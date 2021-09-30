Beachwood officials must be accountable

On June, 27 2019, a Beachwood policeman fired two shots into the drivers’ window of a suspected shoplifter as he was driving away at Beachwood Place. For reasons that remain unclear, the video and whether it was a justified use of deadly force was kept from the public for 13 months until July, 29, 2020, when the footage was finally released to Channel 19, a month after they initially requested it and two weeks after the city denied their initial request.