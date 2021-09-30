CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Friday the 13th’ Screenwriter Victor Miller Wins Copyright Termination Appeal to Reclaim Domestic Rights

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve been waiting two years now for an update on the next step in the Friday the 13th legal battle that has been raging on for several years now, and we finally have one today. But first, since it’s been a minute, a brief little recap of the situation…. Ever...

bloody-disgusting.com

/Film

Friday The 13th Lawsuit Verdict Could Have Huge Ramifications For Marvel And Beyond

Horror fans have a glimmer of hope, albeit with many caveats, that a new "Friday the 13th" movie could finally be on the horizon. Screenwriter Victor Miller has just scored a huge victory in court, after years of battling it out for the rights to the iconic horror franchise. We'll get into the nitty-gritty of it all in a moment but, as it stands, Miller is now poised to regain the rights to the franchise, at least in the U.S., in the not-too-distant future.
ComicBook

Friday the 13th: Long-Running Lawsuit Finally Earns a Legal Resolution

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of Friday the 13th writer Victor Miller in his lawsuit against the film's director and producer, Sean Cunningham. Miller is seeking to terminate the copyright transfer of the original film's screenplay, which Cunningham had claimed was written as a work made for hire, and not eligible for a termination notice. The Copyright Act of 1976 says that the original author of a work can petition to terminate a transfer of copyright 35 years after original publication, and Friday the 13th writer Victor Miller wants to do just that, so that he can own the property going forward. The timing of termination -- in 2017 -- was likely in part due to rumored movement on a sequel and in part because Miller only had a five-year window, from 2014 until 2019, to file.
Law.com

'Friday the 13th' Writer Wins Bid to Author Rights in 2nd Circuit

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit held Thursday that Victor Miller, who wrote the screenplay for ”Friday the 13th,” can reclaim authorship rights for his work, more than 40 years after the iconic horror film debuted in 1980. The ruling, from a three-judge panel of the Manhattan-based...
ComicBook

Marvel Files Lawsuits To Try To Prevent Copyright To Key Characters Being Terminated

Marvel has filed some lawsuits to try and prevent copyrights to some key characters from being terminated. Comic legends Steve Ditko has previously filed two notices of copyright termination with Disney concerning Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. Now, Marvel is suing in the hopes of retaining Iron Man, Spidey, and more. Basically, the artist's heirs are seeking ownership of the characters they helped develop. (Similar suits have been brought forward by Stan Lee's relatives as well.) It's no secret that these characters are the lifeblood of the biggest media operation on the planet right now. Disney is trying to make sure that they can win this case and not lose access to a lot of the Avengers' current roster. Their argument in court would be that these characters are ineligible for copyright termination due to their creation under work for hire agreements back when Ditko was working with Marvel.
seattlepi.com

Marvel Sues to Block Heirs From Reclaiming Spider-Man, Doctor Strange Copyrights

Marvel filed five lawsuits on Friday seeking to block comic book creators and their heirs from seizing control of copyrights to such major characters as Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. The move comes after heirs of several Marvel authors filed dozens of termination notices with the U.S. Copyright Office, seeking to...
Missouri Independent

St. Louis fights to force protestor to pay thousands in attorney fees for suing police

Around midnight in May 2015, Kristine “Kris” Hendrix was walking to her car after a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown St. Louis. As a mother of three Black boys and an elected school board member, Hendrix says she was moved to march in the street alongside dozens of others to speak out against the […] The post St. Louis fights to force protestor to pay thousands in attorney fees for suing police appeared first on Missouri Independent.
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Disney
horrornewsnetwork.net

Victor Miller to Reclaim Domestic Rights to ‘Friday the 13th’

Jason Voorhees may be one step closer to appearing on the big screen…but don’t get your hopes up just yet. A big update to the Friday the 13th legal battle occurred on Thursday as the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a win for Victor Miller in a copyright termination battle. This victory will allow him to reclaim the domestic rights to the franchise, according to a report on The Hollywood Reporter.
FanSided

Is the Friday the 13th lawsuit over? Victor Miller reclaims domestic rights

Friday the 13th fans know that we haven’t had a new entry into the franchise in more than a decade now. The reason for this comes down to a bitter lawsuit between the original writer of the 1980 film, Victor Miller, and director Sean S. Cunningham. In 2016, Miller told Cunningham and the production company Manny, Inc. that he planned to terminate copyright.
MovieWeb

Friday the 13th Screenwriter Wins Big Victory in Ongoing Legal Battle

It looks like the long-running legal battle over the rights to Friday the 13th is finally coming to an end. For years, the future of the slasher movie series has been bleak with the rights to Jason Voorhees and the original movie under contention. On Thursday, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals sided with original screenwriter Victor Miller, and now he's set to reclaim the domestic rights to Friday the 13th.
