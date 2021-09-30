Recalling Clareton
Lareton, Wyo., slept peacefully in a cow pasture along a quiet hillside in Weston County for decades. Very, very early the morning of July 18, 2021, the village arose like Rip Van Winkle, wiping sleepy eyes. Awestruck residents stared at the large, beautiful building gracing the hillside to the Northwest! Bright-colored parasols blossomed around it, shading laughing, chattering people. More gathered, alighting from strange automobiles which sped along the dirt road up the steep hill! People emerged, laughing, visiting and carrying things — they were preparing for some social happening, like a picnic?newslj.com
